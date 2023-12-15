Pro-Palestine rally at Vienna Art University: Attack on Israel…

#ProPalestine #rally #Vienna #Art #University #Attack #Israel..

A pro-Palestinian event took place in the foyer of the University of Applied Arts and was filmed. The Angewandte distances itself, and there is also criticism from National Council President Sobotka.

Representatives of the federal government and National Council President Wofgang Sobotka (ÖVP) criticized the holding of a pro-Palestinian event in the foyer of the University of Applied Arts on Friday. According to a cell phone video published by the Jewish Austrian Students’ Union, it was denied, among other things, that Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th. The Angewandte distanced itself in a statement.

Chant with the words “Leave now!”

An English-speaking voice can be heard on the video, which initially asks people not to mention the fact that there was an attack on Israel on October 7th. “There was no attack on Israel.” Some bystanders then ask the person recording to stop filming. Conversely, an event organized by Jewish students was not filmed and it was a sensitive political matter. The end of the film is then asked to leave the event – after a cut, a chant with the words “Leave now!” can be heard.

Sobotka called the incident “shameful.” “It cannot and must not be the case that such crude views are acknowledged without comment in an Austrian educational institution.” Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) described it as “unbelievable how the barbaric terror of October 7th took place here. on Israel and thus denying the slaughter and murder of people”, Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) condemned “all activities and rallies that trivialize terror, stir up hatred and denigrate people in the strongest possible terms”. He is in contact with the rectors of universities and technical colleges about this.

Applied: “Do not tolerate any form of anti-Semitism”

The Angewandte reacted “due to the occasion” on its homepage by republishing a statement from October: “We are horrified by Hamas’ horrific attack on Israel. We do not tolerate any terror, any form of anti-Semitism or any relativization of Israel’s right to exist,” it said. As an applied person, you stand clearly against inhumane ideologies of annihilation and their justifications.

The event was not approved by the university nor was it supported by it. According to the police, a demonstration entitled “Students’ protest against university policy” was registered in front of the university. In the run-up to the rally, the organizers “made the entrance area of ​​the university their own,” it said in a statement. The tasks apparently carried out there were “unacceptable”. (APA)