PROADI-SUS includes the UPA of Tupã with 24-hour cardiology teleconsultations | Tupã is my city

Tupã Emergency Care Unit — Photo: Tupã City Hall/Disclosure

In order to further qualify the services provided by the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Tupã, the Support Program for the Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS) included the Unit with the Good Practices Project.

The initiative aims to make a computerized device available at the UPA to perform an electrocardiogram with monitoring and professional opinion from a specialist in the field in record time.

Through the Program, the UPA is served by professionals from Hospital do Coração – Hcor and Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo, who work 24 hours a day to advise the Unit’s doctors.

According to information, Proadi-SUS made a portable computer available at the UPA in Tupã that allows electrocardiograms to be performed on all patients suspected of having acute coronary syndrome.

Together with the installed system, the exam data is sent to the reporting center and the result is ready within 10 minutes, speeding up the entire patient care process. If the Unit’s doctor has any doubts regarding the management of the case, it is also possible to enter into a simultaneous video call with the specialist doctor who reported the exam to help with the diagnosis and guide the patient towards definitive treatment.

It is worth noting that the UPA already has a cardiologist on duty and also has the help of Hospital Santa Casa to resolve cases of changes in heart rhythm, as explained by the municipal secretary of Health, Dr. Michelangelo de Marchi.

“The Program gives us the opportunity to speed up care for conditions as delicate as heart disease, in addition to being able to count on specialists from leading hospitals throughout Brazil, who can provide concrete opinions and answer any questions the UPA doctors may have” , he said.

Infrastructure of the Tupã Emergency Care Unit — Photo: Tupã City Hall/Disclosure

According to information from the UPA team, in addition to all the access and assistance provided by the Program, the patients examined are monitored 48 hours after the incident and, if they are still undergoing treatment, 1 month later to verify the effectiveness of the treatment recommended for the clinical case.

“It is very important that UPA can now count on this program that aims to increasingly strengthen public services provided to the entire population. I was able to see with my own eyes the simple device installed, but it already makes a big difference in dealing with emergency cases like these. Congratulations to everyone involved so that our UPA was one of the hundreds of Units already served by Proadi-SUS”, congratulated Mayor Caio Aoqui.

Currently, cardiovascular diseases are the biggest cause of morbidity and mortality in Brazil and around the world, with around 24% of deaths occurring due to acute myocardial infarction.

Producers of the PROADI-SUS project in the Emergency Care Unit of Tupã — Photo: City Hall of Tuã/Disclosure

Representing the UPA of Tupã, nurse Diego Vassoler, was recently at the SUS Institutional Development Support Program workshop, which was held in Brasília, where the numbers of services already provided at the UPA within the Program were discussed.

According to Diego, around 1,500 electrocardiograms have already been carried out under the supervision of a specialist from Hospital do Coração – Hcor and Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo.

“This is very important for us, for the Tupã UPA to be included, through the Tupã Health Department, and to obtain the device and join the Program. It is worth highlighting that the Program has already brought improvements and benefits to SUS users, drastically reducing the number of cardiovascular events that we receive here at the Unit daily”, he said.

