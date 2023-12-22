probable formations for the Club World Cup final

#probable #formations #Club #World #Cup #final

This Friday, December 22, starting at 1 p.m., the Manchester City de Pep Guardiola will face against Fluminense by Fernando Diniz for the meeting corresponding to the final of the Club World Cup, at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Saudi Arabia.

This will be the first time in the history of the two clubs that they will face each other, just as it is the first time that both clubs reach the Club World Cup finalbecause never in their history had they managed to be in this coveted cup, not even when it was Copa Intercontinental.

For this party it is a fact that they will not be able to be Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku for not even having a place on the bench in the semi-finals. A rule of Club World Cup It prevents them from being part of the final if they were not even called up for the semi-final match.

Los Citizens They come from a great streak of won games in all competitions, in their last four games they achieved three wins and a draw. The last time they lost was on December 6, when the Aston Villa defeated him 1-0 on matchday 15 of the Premier League.

Likewise, those led by Guardiola They went to the final of this competition by defeating the Urawa Red Diamonds (Japanese team) 3-0. It must be taken into account that the winner of the Champions classifies directly to the semis instance. The goals were from Marius Hoibraten (goal against), Matthew Kovacic y Bernard Silva.

“We will play against Fluminense, which is a Brazilian team that has experience and a lot of quality. They already showed how good they are in small spaces. “We are prepared for this challenge,” he commented. Guardiola in the run-up to the final.

On the side of Flu They arrive with a regular present, in which it is difficult for them to be able to play the game that led them to be champions of America for the first time in their history. He won two and lost another two, in his last four games played.

Those commanded by Diniz They managed to break the streak of two consecutive defeats by beating them in the semifinals of the Club World Cup a Al Ahly (Egypt team) 2-0. The goals of the Brazilian team were John Arias (penal) and John Kennedy.

Manchester City vs Fluminense: lineups for the Club World Cup final

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol; John Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish; and Julián Álvarez. Coach: Pep Guardiola.

Fluminense: Fabius; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Philip Melo, Marcelo; Andrew, Goose, Martinelli; Jhon Arias, German Cano and Keno. DT: Fernando Diniz.