probable formations for the Premier League match

Erling Haalandfront of Manchester Cityis still out due to his foot problem and will not be this weekend against the Newcastle United.

The Norwegian has missed the last eight matches of the City and he won’t be able to be here this weekend either. St. James Park against him Newcastle.

Haaland suffered a bone stress injury to his foot in the December loss against the Aston Villa and since then it has been lost Club World Cupthe third round of the FA Cup and four of Premier League.

The striker does not have an estimated return date and Pep Guardiola He was brief when asked about the Norwegian. “No, he’s not here yet,” said the Spaniard.

The City visit this Saturday to Newcastle with the possibility of reducing the difference with the Liverpool at the head of the table.

Down Haaland also joins that of John Stonesalthough the positive news is that Guardiola already has Kevin de Bruynewho played a few minutes in the rout against the Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.

In the run-up to the duel against NewcastleGuardiola praised the level of the local team: “They have always been a difficult rival, especially since Eddie Howe assumed command. We have faced him many times with Bournemouth y Newcastle. “We have a good history together.”

The lowering of Haaland will once again open the door to ownership Julian Alvarez. The Argentine striker wants to score again as a visitor.

In the run-up to this game, Howe received some bad news. Dominic Solanke He will not sign with the Magpies, at least during this winter transfer market. This was confirmed this Friday by the coach of the ‘magpies‘. “We have not made any movement for Solankewe can’t sign him,” he said in the press conference prior to this Saturday’s game against the Manchester City.

“I love a SolankeI signed him for Bournemouth and I hold him in very high esteem. But we have not made any inquiries about him, we do not have the capacity to sign a player of that level,” said the coach.

Newcastle vs Manchester City: formations for today’s match

Newcastle lineup: Martin Dúbravka; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schär, Sven Botman and Dan Burn; Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimarães and Sean Longstaff; Miguel Ángel Almirón, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. DT: Eddie Howe.

Manchester City lineup: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Aké and Josko Guardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Julián Álvarez. DT: Pep Guardiola.