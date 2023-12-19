Probably all the sadness is only now coming to the surface!

#sadness #coming #surface

Maud and Gio were invited to celebrate Sinterklaas at Tommy and Charlie’s. The evening started badly, because Maud ran into an old acquaintance from a distant past. His name turns out to be Bart and reminds her of a hot summer evening where video recordings were made of Maud and Levi. Gio knows nothing about this and Maud doesn’t really know what to do. When she is at work she receives a text from Gio asking if she can call him.

I walk straight to the hallway to call Gio back. “What is it?!” I say, shocked. “Yes, what are we going to do for Christmas again?! My mother keeps texting and my friends also want to have Christmas drinks.” I laugh and explain to Gio that I thought something bad was going on. “Well Maud, it’s quite a plan. We have my mother, your mother and Willem, your father and then our friends. It will be a kind of Christmas tour. I’m tired already.” I explain to Gio that tonight we are going to see how we are going to plan everything.

I spend the rest of the day working. Until I suddenly see that Bart has started following me on Instagram. He has liked about all my photos, except the ones with Gio and/or Liam. And not much later a message appears in my inbox. “It was nice to see you, handsome!” I leave the message unread and try not to pay any attention to it.

Irritated

In the evening we finally finalize our Christmas planning. But that’s not the only thing we make a decision about. We must also let you know before the new year whether we want an option at the wedding location. “I’ve thought about it, but I can’t accept it. You saved that amount together with Lea,” I say to Gio. He gets irritated and gets up. He always does that when he is irritated, then he starts walking around the room.

“You don’t understand, Maud! This is exactly what Lea wanted! It was her idea, so she can still be a part of it. I know it sounds absurd, but this is what Lea was like. She had a heart of gold and she wants the love to continue.” At that moment, Gio’s lip starts to tremble and I see that it is breaking. I walk over to him and put my arm around him. But he pushes it away. “Damn it, Maud, I don’t feel like doing this. Sorry, but you don’t get it and you never will!”

I’m perplexed

Then he gets up and I hear the door slam behind him. I’m perplexed. But I try to leave him alone, he clearly needs time to himself. Although I would prefer to comfort him. In the meantime, I call my mother for advice. “Oh dear, all the sadness is probably only coming to the surface now. Give him time, it’s no small feat.”

Around midnight Gio is still not back and I’m starting to get quite worried. I’ve called him a few times and his phone is off. I’m exhausted, but I can’t sleep like this. Out of desperation, I text one of his best friends, even though he hates it. “We’re playing games, he’ll be here soon. Go to sleep Maud. x”, I get back quickly. The app reassures me in some way. Because I had already come up with a scenario that Gio was wandering through the city somewhere.

But of course I can’t get a good night’s sleep. It just makes me angry. I want to be with Gio and talk to him. Although I know deep down that he needs this distraction. In the meantime, I keep worrying about anything and everything. Somehow it is only now that the realization dawns that Gio may never have properly dealt with the death of his ex.

Chills across my back

It happened so quickly for us too. Before I knew it I was pregnant and now we’re getting married. As I fall asleep for the last time, I see that I have received another message from Bart. “Are we going to see each other again? Seems nice to me, nice thing.” Damn, it sends shivers down my spine. I decide to ignore his message again.

After that I apparently fell asleep like a log, because I didn’t hear Gio come home again. The next morning I didn’t wake up until 10am. The house is empty and I’m terrified. When I look at my phone I see that Gio has texted. “I’m at the beach with Liam, love you!”

When I enter the kitchen, there are fresh cheese rolls on the counter and a handwritten letter from Gio…

