Problems at Woningnet for days: “Scandalous”

Home seekers have been complaining for days about problems at Woningnet, the site where social housing can be found. As a result, people who want to respond to a home cannot see what their position is.

One of the home seekers tells AT5 that the problems have been going on for a week. “The biggest problem in the city: housing shortage. It’s scandalous that after a week there is still no solution,” she says. “You can no longer see your position. This cannot and should not be possible!”

X also complains about the situation. A screenshot someone shared shows that all homes remain at zero comments. The contact form would also not work.

“Housingnet has not been functioning for days now!” writes a user of or at a hundred. At a hundred there is no point in responding.”

Woningnet confirms that there are indeed problems in response to a few complaints. The site thanked those affected last Thursday for their ‘attention’ and says it is working hard behind the scenes to resolve the matter. Until then you will be asked to wait before logging in.

However, that still did not happen on Saturday. “In fact, I can no longer enter my data, the page will no longer load, completely broken, for days now,” writes one victim.

