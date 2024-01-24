Problems of the steel industry in Poland. “It can not be worse”

#Problems #steel #industry #Poland #worse

Mirosław Motyka from HIPH calculates that the crisis is deeper and more severe than at the turn of 2008-09. As we can read, “production in Poland decreased by 15% last year. This is a much higher rate than in the European Union, where the decline reaches 8%. As it turns out, according to preliminary data for 2023, steelworks produced 5.9 million tons of steel, while in 2017-18 it was over 10 million tons per year. – we read in “Puls Biznesu”.

The rest of the article is below the video

See also: Chaos around the atom. Expert: they want Poland to get stuck

The industry turned to the Prime Minister for support

Last year’s result was the worst since Poland’s accession to the European Union, notes Motyka from HIPH. However, Stefan Dzienniak, head of the HIPH council, and Henryk Orczykowski, president of Stalprofil, emphasize that ““The current level of steel production in Poland is similar to that recorded in the 1950s.”i.e. the time when the Polish economy was rebuilding after the war.

According to “PB”, HIPH and the trade unions of ArcelorMittal Poland asked Prime Minister Donald Tusk for support and to establish a team that will diagnose the industry’s problems and find a solution. However, the government forecasts that the situation may improve. All because of the upcoming investments.

As Przemysław Koperski, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, pointed out, “infrastructure projects in the railway, road, energy and maritime industries should revitalize steel production,” we read. Experts, however, note that “it can’t get worse”, which is why they expect improvement in the second half of the year.

What other problem do industry representatives pay attention to? The share of domestic steel is also decreasing in Poland. As it turns out, most of the products go abroad, and products are imported to Poland from the European Union and, among others, Ukraine. This happens because of the high prices of domestic steel. It sometimes happens that Polish entrepreneurs purchase steel from abroad in order to remain competitive in tenders.

Prices are influenced by, among others: high costs of energy produced mainly from coal. Experts emphasize that “without decarbonization of the energy industry, there is no chance of producing green steel and, consequently, competing with foreign companies“.

The head of the HIPH council, Stefan Dzienniak, emphasizes in an interview with “Puls Biznesu” that it is necessary to support domestic producers. Thanks to this, they could function efficiently. As an example, he gives the Korean Yulchon, which announced a plan to launch the production of metal pipes near Legnica, while AM ​​Tubular Products in Krakow is closing.

Why is there no demand for products from Krakow, but there will be demand for products from Legnica – concludes Stefan Dzienniak.

Rate the quality of our article:

Your feedback helps us create better content.