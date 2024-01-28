Producer Soldaat van Oranje moved to tears by Michel Mulder’s performance | Show

#Producer #Soldaat #van #Oranje #moved #tears #Michel #Mulders #performance #Show

Producer Fred Boot was ‘moved to tears’ by the rendition of the opening song from Soldaat van Oranje by former skater Michel Mulder in the RTL program Stars on Stage. Mulder stole the show with his song on Friday evening and told how much the song means to him. The athlete said that a large benign tumor had recently been discovered in his head.

“I knew he was going to sing the song,” says Boot. “We had talked about it beforehand when I spoke to him at the premiere of Jesus Christ Superstar. I complimented him on his performance in episode 1 and said that it is so special that such a great skater has such another great talent.”

In the opening song, main character Erik sings about how valuable life is. The producer was surprised that he ‘heard Michel sing some notes in a different way than the 25 Eriks we have had over the past thirteen years. That final note gave me goosebumps like I don’t often feel.’

Too old to be a student

The thought of asking Mulder for an audition briefly crossed his mind, producer Boot admits with a laugh. “But I have no idea how much acting experience he has and what he can sing on stage,” explains the man behind Soldaat van Oranje. “The role consists of 30 percent singing and 70 percent acting. And at 37, he might be a little too old to play a student.”

Mulder will receive an invitation for a VIP visit to the musical, Boot promises. “He said on television that he is one of the last Dutch people who has not yet seen the performance,” the producer laughs. “We have to do something about this quickly.” More than 3,500 performances of Soldaat van Oranje have now been performed. The show has already received more than 3.5 million visitors.

