Production of the all-new Skoda Kodiaq has begun in the Czech Republic

Skoda Auto is investing 49 million euros to modernize the production line and welding workshop at the Kvasini plant

The Skoda Auto company has announced the start of serial production of the second generation of its flagship SUV – Kodiaq, at the plant in Kvasini, Czech Republic. In preparation, the company made significant investments in modernizing both the production line and the welding shop. By transferring production of the new generation Superb from Kvasiny to Bratislava, Slovakia, the Czech automaker has created additional capacity in Kvasiny to produce the successful Kodiaq and Karoq SUV models.

“It was with the Kodiaq that we started our SUV campaign in 2016. The fact that this successful model enters its second generation today is a very special event for the entire team. Countless hours have been devoted to the overall preparation for the start of production. We have invested 49 million euros in modernization of our plant in Kvasini and made a significant contribution to future production”said Andreas Dick, Skoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics.

The new Kodiaq will continue to be produced on its original production line. In a strategic move towards a future-ready plant in Kvasini, Skoda Auto is investing €49 million in modernizing the production line and welding workshop.

This investment also includes preparations for the production of the new Kodiaq iV, featuring a plug-in hybrid drive. Key improvements during the production line conversion included updates to manipulators, chassis assembly, conveyor technologies and refinements to the functions of the window adhesive application robot. Until recently, the production line at the Kvasini plant was also used for the Skoda Superb.

In a strategic move to increase production capacity for the new SUV, production of the Superb has now moved to Volkswagen’s Bratislava plant, coinciding with the launch of its fourth generation. This effectively frees up capacity at Kvasini, allowing the plant to produce an additional 150,000 units per year of the Karoq and Kodiaq SUV models. Therefore, the plant is ready to produce up to 410 Kodiaq cars per day.

Skoda Auto began its SUV campaign with the world premiere of the Kodiaq in September 2016. This milestone was followed by the launch of the compact Karoq in 2017, the urban Kamiq in 2019 and the all-electric Enyaq in 2021. In the autumn of 2018 saw the introduction of the Kodiaq RS, which became the first SUV in Skoda’s sporty RS family.

To date, the combined efforts of Skoda’s production facilities in the Czech Republic, Ukraine, China, and by the beginning of 2022 in Russia, have resulted in over 870,000 units of the first generation Kodiaq. These cars have reached customers in 60 markets around the world. The first generation of Skoda’s large SUV enjoyed wide popularity among both customers and journalists, winning more than 40 prestigious international awards.

Skoda Auto presented the second generation Kodiaq in Berlin on October 4. This presentation showcased the manufacturer’s progress in terms of sustainability and efficiency, as well as introducing the first elements of its new design language, called Modern Solid.

The new Kodiaq reflects Skoda’s traditional emphasis on spaciousness, incorporating sustainable materials and innovative features such as smart dials, while the exterior boasts the latest generation of LED matrix headlights. The car offers five different powertrain options, ranging from 150 hp. up to 204 hp, with higher-end engines equipped with all-wheel drive as standard. In addition, the new Kodiaq is now also available in a plug-in hybrid version, providing an electric range of over 100 kilometers.