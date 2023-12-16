Prof. Boyan Durankev: China’s economic development and its role as a center of global influence

#Prof #Boyan #Durankev #Chinas #economic #development #role #center #global #influence

/Pogled.info/ Prof. Boyan Durankev in Pogled.info with Simeon Milanov

The passing year of 2023 is a great occasion to assess the state of the world and the special role of the “engine of economies” – China in it, as well as the solved and unsolved tasks that set new goals for the future.

In recent decades, China has achieved significant economic growth and achievements. Let’s recall some of China’s greatest economic successes:

1. Economic growth and status as a world power: China has become the second largest economy in the world, after the United States. The country’s rapid economic growth has made China a key player in the global economy.

2. Industrial transformation: Since the 1970s, China has undergone a major industrial transformation, moving from predominantly agricultural to industrial and, at a later stage, to services.

3. Export of goods: China has become one of the largest exporters of goods in the world. It has become the center of the global production chain, providing a variety of goods and services to global markets.

4. Infrastructure projects: China is making major investments in infrastructure projects, including high-speed railways, highways, airports and ports. These projects contribute to the modernization of the country and support economic activity.

5. Technological advancement: China is becoming an important player in technological innovation and research. Chinese technology companies such as Alibaba, Tencent, and Huawei are gaining significant influence in global markets.

6. Poverty and living standards: China has successfully reduced poverty and improved living standards for millions of its citizens. Various social programs and economic reforms have contributed to this.

