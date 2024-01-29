Prof. Worrying Covid-19 warning from Tülek: Special tests are required | Health

#Prof #Worrying #Covid19 #warning #Tülek #Special #tests #required #Health

Atılım University Faculty of Medicine Dean Prof. Dr. Tülek stated that Covid-19 is still an important public health problem. Tülek stated that the epidemic continues and new variants continue to emerge. “We don’t know exactly which variant of Covid there is right now. “Special tests are required.” made the statement.

MASK EMPHASIS

Prof. Dr. Tülek emphasized the importance of vaccination and wearing a mask to protect against Covid-19. Stating that vaccines protect against serious illness and death, Tülek noted that the mask also plays an important role in preventing contagion.

Prof. Dr. Tülek stated that especially people in the risk group should be careful and shared information about respiratory tract infections that have been seen recently in the society. Tülek stated that there is an increase in respiratory tract infections due to the cold weather in the winter months and that more than one virus is in circulation. “Beginning in mid-December, before Covid-19, it was the period when influenza (flu) started to cause an epidemic. “This continues through December, January and February.” he said.

“SHARP FLU HAS TURNED INTO SEASONAL FLU”

Tülek continued: “We see it the same way again. What is different this year is that there may be more than one virus in the same person or consecutive infections. There is an increase in flu cases. Most of all, it is the virus we call H1N1, but we should not compare it with the type of virus called ‘swine flu’ that caused the pandemic in 2009. “It has now become seasonal.”

“WE DON’T KNOW EXACTLY WHICH VARIANT IT IS”

Emphasizing that new variants constantly emerge after the Covid-19 virus, Tülek said, “Considering human movements in the world; The fact that transportation is very easy for tourism or business trips affects the rapid spread of variants from one country to others. At the moment, we do not know exactly which variant of Covid it is. Special tests are required. We find that it is milder than at the beginning, and the transmission path of all respiratory viruses is similar. “We generally see them in winter and early spring,” he said.

Pointing out that the way respiratory viruses are transmitted from one person to another is almost the same, Tülek said, “RSV is mostly seen in children. There is also an increase in children. “It also poses a very serious risk for young children and those under six months of age,” he said.

“WE STOPPED ON MASKS AND WASHING HAND”

Stating that very serious precautions were taken at the beginning of Covid 19, Tülek said, “We were confined to our homes, everyone paid attention to masks and hand washing, but we suddenly abandoned these. Actually, you shouldn’t have left it. If there is no Covid, there is flu, and the flu is not a disease to be taken lightly. It can cause very serious illness, even death, in certain age groups (young age, older age) and in those with underlying chronic diseases. We had to abandon protective measures. First of all, patients must wear masks to protect others. As long as they don’t wear a mask, we can’t prevent this by just wearing a mask ourselves. Since winter is cold, we are in more closed and crowded environments. It is necessary to stay away from these as much as possible. “It is necessary to ventilate the environment,” he said.