PROFESSIONAL GROUP – The Tourism Confederation changes hands

The new members of the Board of Directors of the Tourism Confederation.

Some changes are taking place in the tourism sector. Indeed, new members are elected at the head of the Board of Directors of the Confederation of Tourism of Madagascar (CTM), a professional group dedicated to the promotion of tourism and the destination. Starting with Tojo Razafimahefa, elected head of the Board of Directors for a three-year term. Previously, vice-president of the Board of Directors, he replaces Aina Raveloson who had held this position since 2021. At the end of a General Assembly held last week, Johann Pless, then president of the Federation of Hoteliers and Restaurateurs of Madagascar, is elected to the position of vice-president, while François Xavier Mayer, CEO of the “Princesse Bora Lodge” group in Sainte-Marie, occupies the position of second vice-president of the CTM.

Thus, these changes occur as a logical continuation of the group’s internal activities, occurring at the end of a mandate. The new members of the Board of Directors will work on promoting tourism, as indicated in the attributes of the professional group, but also engage in the recovery in which the private sector and government actors are still active. The missions of the new CA of the Tourism Confederation also boil down to collaboration with the State and technical and financial partners with the aim of achieving various objectives set by the General State Policy on tourism.

Itamara Randriamamonjy

