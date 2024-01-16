Profile/After the presidential election, “Hou Youyi 2.0” combines experience with pragmatism | Review of each party’s victory or defeat | Important news

#ProfileAfter #presidential #election #Hou #Youyi #combines #experience #pragmatism #Review #partys #victory #defeat #Important #news

The 2024 presidential election has ended, and the KMT’s presidential and vice presidential candidatesHou YouyiZhao Shaokang and Lai Xiaopei of the Democratic Progressive Party were behind by more than 910,000 votes, and New Taipei City was especially behind the Green Camp by 84,000 votes. Hou, who used to be called the winning group in life, suffered a waterloo for the first time in his political career. Hou now has to face the battle to defend New Taipei City. Members of the local and city government teams can also see that Hou hopes to once again polish the sign of “Hou Hou makes a pledge” in the field he is best at, and his electoral experience will be combined with Hou’s original professionalism. The combination of business and pragmatism will become the nutrients of “Hou Youyi 2.0”.

Hou Youyi delivered his defeat speech and bowed his apology on the evening of the 13th, and went to work to inspect local construction the next morning. Hou Youyi started out as a grassroots criminal police officer, and entered the political election road at the age of 61. After running for mayor in 2018 and 2022, he even reached the unprecedented historical record of winning all 29 districts in the blue camp. He received extremely high municipal satisfaction and was also selected by the Blue Camp. The outside world regards him as a new generation of blue camp co-leaders. In May last year, he even won the ticket for the Kuomintang to ascend to the top position.

In the end, the presidential election returned to the blue, green, and white basics. Even Hou Youyi once revealed to his staff, “Why is citizen satisfaction so high, and why did everyone become dissatisfied by the presidential election?” In addition, the blue-white alliance broke up, and the Kuomintang was internally coerced. In the end, the Hou tasted the first defeat in his life.

The day after the election, Hou went to inspect the Sanying MRT line and worked hard to return to the municipal government. He was as familiar with the relevant construction as ever, but it could also be seen that he was frustrated by the election and looked lonely; even this morning, the Dao Security Council reported , although Hou Youyi cut off key transportation projects, he lacked the domineering feeling of the past. Local people in the blue camp said that after the election, candidates can still return to their municipal jobs immediately and try to return to their normal roles despite the atmosphere of defeat and physical fatigue. This is “Hou Youyi”.

Pro-Hou Youyi pointed out that Hou Youyi always played a good role in whatever position he was in. When he was recruited by the Kuomintang, he rushed to the election with all his strength. Although the election was not as expected, in the past, the green camp was able to get votes in dark green iron ticket areas such as Sanchong and Luzhou. With more than 60% of the votes cast, this time the green camp was left with just over 40% in the iron ticket area. “The construction of New Taipei City is not useless.”

People in the city government have observed that the candidate immediately started his municipal schedule the morning after the election and has remained pragmatic and truthful to this day. The electoral political cleansing has allowed the candidate to see deeper issues and human nature more thoroughly. Thinking about cross-strait international affairs has also Hou’s vision will be further and broader. The experience after the presidential election will be combined with Hou’s original professionalism and pragmatism, and will become the nourishment of “Hou Youyi 2.0”.

Local people in Lanying also believe that this time the mayor returns to his role as mayor, and he really wants to work hard to re-polite the “Hou Hou makes Daizhi” sign. By inspecting the construction under construction, he will let everyone know Hou’s strengths. In addition to the previous visit The experience of beauty and the establishment of deep trust with beauty will become his energy to burst out again next time. Former US National Security Advisor Hadley met with New Taipei City Mayor Hou Youyi yesterday. Photo/Provided by the New Taipei City Government KMT presidential candidate Hou Youyi (third from right) emphasized that all the reasons were due to his lack of hard work.Picture/Photo from this newspaper’s data

2024-01-16 14:28

