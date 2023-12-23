Progress? Lada returned to a scrapped engine

#Progress #Lada #returned #scrapped #engine

AvtoVAZ resumed production of the 1.8 with Chinese pistons and belts and with Turkish shafts

AvtoVAZ is bringing back the 1.8-liter engine after a year and a half hiatus, triumphantly reported the Russian publication “Za Rulyom”. The unit, code VAZ-21179, will be installed in the new luxury model “Lada Aura” and in the highest versions of “Vesta”. It is curious that only three years ago the same publication reported that, due to its numerous design defects, this engine would no longer be installed on the Vesta and Cross, and that its production would probably be stopped. The 1.8-liter engine 21179 is actually a distant evolution of the 2108, introduced back in 1983. Production of the 1.8-liter 16-valve unit was actually forced to a halt after the start of the war in Ukraine due to the blocked import of components. The Tolyatti-built motor used Federal Mogul pistons, a Continental fuel system, a GMB oil and water pump, and a host of Western components. These parts have now been replaced with alternative ones. The timing belt is from the Chinese company Hola and according to the instructions it should be changed every 90,000 km. The forks, tensioners and phase regulator are also Chinese. The oil and water pump come from Korea and the camshafts from Turkey. Due to the changed components, the engine is now called 1.8 Evo, although it retains its old code 21179. The renewed engine will be installed in the new “Lada Aura” – in fact, a 25 cm longer “Vesta” It will be installed only in the “Vesta” and in the future “Aura” – essentially stretched by 25 cm “Vesta” at a price of over 2 million rubles (39,000 BGN). For now, it will only be combined with the Chinese WLY variator transmission. AvtoVAZ boasts that they are also working on a turbo version of this engine, but according to “Za Rulyom” information, this will actually be a completely different unit, for which the combination of engine and gearbox will be bought ready-made, probably also from a Chinese manufacturer . The interior of the “Lada Aura” Only three years ago, however, the same publication trashed the 21179 engine, revealing that VAZ was gradually decommissioning it due to numerous design flaws. Among the minuses was the high consumption: an average of 13 liters per 100 km, or 3 liters more than the old 1.6 – a rather high price for only 16 horses of additional power. Average oil consumption at 21179 was about half a liter per 1000 km. When a belt breaks, the pistons hit the valves and lead to an overhaul (at least this problem has been fixed with the Chinese revision of the 1.8 Evo, the publication now claims). The old Federal Mogul pistons with short skirts gave a lot of trouble. Now with their Chinese alternatives, most of them have been removed, they say in Russia The engine is prone to detonations, it often blocks the reduction valve of the oil pump, but without triggering the warning light, and then oil starvation also leads to an overhaul with a replacement of the crankshaft. On top of that, the engine is difficult to service – a simple belt change requires disassembling almost the entire engine.

By the way, all these shortcomings are understandable, because the 21197 was not designed for this working volume and for 16 valves, but is simply another evolution of the ancient 1.3-liter engine 2108, presented back in 1983, two years before Mikhail Gorbachev came to power.

