Prohibited substances. Drugs that give false positive results

Some medicines for diabetes, infections, pain or cough can give false positive results in the police’s rapid drug test.



Prohibited substances. The rapid tests used by the police in the case of drivers suspected of having consumed prohibited substances are indicative and not certain.

The consumption of drugs such as those used in the treatment of cough, allergies, diabetes, epilepsy can lead to false positive results of drug tests applied to drivers by the police, writes economic net.

Prohibited substances. What drivers who receive certain treatments need to know

The tests used by the police in the case of drivers suspected of having consumed psychoactive substances are rapid screening or orientation tests. They are not diagnostic or certainty tests, explains the forum of forensic doctors in Romania.

The consumption of certain drugs, which do not appear on the list of prohibited substances for drivers, can lead to false positive results in the rapid testing done by the police.

Drivers who have taken medications for diabetes, antiemetics, antibiotics or antiallergy can get false positive results for amphetamines.

Drivers who take cough suppressants may have a false positive result for opiates when drug tested.

Many of the medicines often used to treat colds and flu contain codeine. The substance is positive in the rapid tests of the police.

They can also obtain a false positive result for opiates and drivers who have taken antibiotics, antiepileptic drugs, vasodilators, according to the CSML report, consulted by Economica.net.

Drivers taking antivirals can get false positive results for cannabinoids.

Those taking anti-inflammatory drugs may have false positives for either cannabinoids. Either on barbiturates.

What drivers who have received false positives should do

These false positives on rapid drug testing can be disproved by forensic toxicological analysis of blood samples. Certainty tests, which establish whether the driver has consumed psychoactive substances, are those made by the legal medicine institutions in the country.

The confirmation tests, carried out within the medical-legal institutions, detect, with a probability very close to 100%, the consumption of psychoactive substances.

They exclude, with a probability very close to 100%, false positive reactions. These tests determine the category of substance consumed, the particular substance consumed.

Prohibited substances. The police could be equipped with more powerful testing devices

Police officers will soon use equipment that increases the accuracy of rapid testing of psychoactive substances consumed by drivers.

“In order to increase the accuracy and selectivity of the traffic test method by the Traffic Police, the latest generations of Dräger equipment were purchased.

These are used by most police forces in other states. This will reduce the false positive or false negative test rate.

These equipments are to replace in the next period the old ones still existing at the national level. Thus homogenizing the differences observed in various regions of the country in terms of case variations. Confirmed or disproved by forensic laboratories,” says the Superior Council of Forensic Medicine.