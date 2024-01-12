Prokhorenkov plays until the goal is scored in the NCAA, Ozols replaces his colleague in the goal – Hockey – Sportacentrs.com

The 22-year-old forward was directly involved in the first goal in a 3-1 victory over the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers, and also had the upper hand on 12 of 25 shots and blocked three shots during the contest.

Prokhorenkovs has collected seven (3+4) points in 22 games in the second season in university hockey.

In the Quebec Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), Latvian U20 national team forward Āriks Mateiko returned to the St. John’s “Sea Dogs” line-up. In the loss (0:4) against Rimouski “Océanic”, he made three shots on goal, used power plays twice, won three of seven shots and got a utility factor of -1.

The 18-year-old left winger has collected 30 (15+15) points in 29 games played in Canada this season.

In the Charlottetown “Islanders” loss (3:6) against the Victoriaville “Tigers”, Axel Ozol replaced Carter Bickle, who scored four goals in 17 shots, making 19 of 21 shots in the allotted 36:47 minutes.

In his debut season in North America, the 19-year-old goalkeeper saved 88% of his shots in 21 games and averaged 3.61 rebounds per game.

