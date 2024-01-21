Prolonged commutes increase the risk of depression – LINFO.re

#Prolonged #commutes #increase #risk #depression #LINFO.re

Long commutes may be more than just a daily chore, according to recent studies.

If the routine of traffic jams or some public transport crowded already seems exhausting, the impacts on the Mental Health workers are now in the spotlight.

Commuting to work: a burden on mental health

The results of a survey conducted in South Korea reveal a correlation between the length of daily commutes and the mental health of workers. Depressive symptoms, a risk of excess weight accumulation, alcoholism and poor sleep quality are observed in those whose travel time is longer. This analysis highlights the importance of taking into account the psychological aspects linked to travel to promote the well-being of workers.

Impacts of extended journeys on daily and professional life

An interesting dimension of this research highlights significant differences in the impact of travel on mental health based on gender and other factors. Single men working long hours and women with low incomes and two or more children appear to be particularly vulnerable to depressive symptoms related to long trips. Understanding these disparities offers prospects for targeted solutions to improve mental health in the context of commuting.

Also Read:  A Chinese distillery is creating a new kind of whiskey

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is withdrawing from the US presidential race
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is withdrawing from the US presidential race
Posted on
Jeff Bezos’ fiancee wore an expensive garbage bag (PHOTOS) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Curious
Jeff Bezos’ fiancee wore an expensive garbage bag (PHOTOS) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Curious
Posted on
Boxes: Lost Fragments opens February
Boxes: Lost Fragments opens February
Posted on
He shoots his father in the face: an investigation opened for “attempted assassination” on the deputy of a deputy
He shoots his father in the face: an investigation opened for “attempted assassination” on the deputy of a deputy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News