Prolonged commutes increase the risk of depression – LINFO.re

Long commutes may be more than just a daily chore, according to recent studies.

If the routine of traffic jams or some public transport crowded already seems exhausting, the impacts on the Mental Health workers are now in the spotlight.

Commuting to work: a burden on mental health

The results of a survey conducted in South Korea reveal a correlation between the length of daily commutes and the mental health of workers. Depressive symptoms, a risk of excess weight accumulation, alcoholism and poor sleep quality are observed in those whose travel time is longer. This analysis highlights the importance of taking into account the psychological aspects linked to travel to promote the well-being of workers.

Impacts of extended journeys on daily and professional life

An interesting dimension of this research highlights significant differences in the impact of travel on mental health based on gender and other factors. Single men working long hours and women with low incomes and two or more children appear to be particularly vulnerable to depressive symptoms related to long trips. Understanding these disparities offers prospects for targeted solutions to improve mental health in the context of commuting.