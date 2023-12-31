Prominent Ugandan long-distance runner stabbed to death in Kenya

They are not the best hours of the year on the last day of 2023 for the international athleticsall this after the life of a brilliant Ugandan runner came to an end when his body was found on the side of the road in the town of Kimunu a Eldoret in Kenya.

According to the information provided by the police of the African country, the body of Benjamin Kiplagat 34-year-old was found in his brother’s car on Saturday night where injuries were detected short stabbing in his chest and a deeper one in his neckwhich drives the hypothesis that it was murdered.

The representative of Uganda in 3 Olympic Games in the 3,000 meter dash category, 6 World Athletics Championships and silver in the Junior World Cup in Poland in 2008, It was located in the town of Rift Valley, a city known for its high-performance centers for athletes, a nearby place where the vehicle with the lifeless body of Kiplagat.

Those who notified of his death were World Athleticswho in their official X account (previously Twitter), detailed that “we are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Benjamin Kiplagat. We send our deepest condolences to his friends, family, colleagues and fellow athletes. “Our thoughts are with them all at this difficult time.”

For his part, the local police officer of the city of Kenya, Stephen Okaltold the media in that country that “a investigation and the police are looking for clues.”

