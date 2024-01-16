Promising new techniques in Betsimitatatra

The latest surveys demonstrate the effectiveness of the new techniques applied in the lowlands.

More efficient performance. Recent technical innovations in rice cultivation are working wonders in the Betsimitatatra plain. The comparison between three working techniques on young rice plants, applied some time ago in this plain on the edge of the capital, indicates better sowing compared to traditional rice cultivation. For example, there is the P-Dipping technique. A method already applied by small farmers in different regions of the island.

It has apparently proven itself among the rice farmers of Betsimitatatra. Easy to use, this technique involves soaking the roots of young rice plants in a muddy liquid prepared in advance. All mixed with a small quantity of phosphate fertilizer and soil from the rice field in question. After an incubation period, all that remains is to transplant. “The observation is made. These new techniques are effective because rice production occurs more quickly, compared to traditional techniques. The yield is also increased considerably, but the rice plants are much more resistant to climate change,” explains an official from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

Various evaluation techniques carried out using technology can also help quantify the performance that a municipality can provide over a specific period of time.

Itamara Randriamamonjy