Promising new techniques in Betsimitatatra

The latest surveys demonstrate the effectiveness of the new techniques applied in the lowlands.

More efficient performance. Recent technical innovations in rice cultivation are working wonders in the Betsimitatatra plain. The comparison between three working techniques on young rice plants, applied some time ago in this plain on the edge of the capital, indicates better sowing compared to traditional rice cultivation. For example, there is the P-Dipping technique. A method already applied by small farmers in different regions of the island.

It has apparently proven itself among the rice farmers of Betsimitatatra. Easy to use, this technique involves soaking the roots of young rice plants in a muddy liquid prepared in advance. All mixed with a small quantity of phosphate fertilizer and soil from the rice field in question. After an incubation period, all that remains is to transplant. “The observation is made. These new techniques are effective because rice production occurs more quickly, compared to traditional techniques. The yield is also increased considerably, but the rice plants are much more resistant to climate change,” explains an official from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

Various evaluation techniques carried out using technology can also help quantify the performance that a municipality can provide over a specific period of time.

Itamara Randriamamonjy

Also Read:  Doctor reveals the food capable of relieving heartburn in minutes

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

When and at what time will the NFL Divisional Round be played?
When and at what time will the NFL Divisional Round be played?
Posted on
The English custom that unleashes cerebral happiness (and that many already have on their nightstand)
The English custom that unleashes cerebral happiness (and that many already have on their nightstand)
Posted on
FESTIVAL IN EUROPE – Fifteen Malagasy artists on the bill
FESTIVAL IN EUROPE – Fifteen Malagasy artists on the bill
Posted on
Trump Wins Republican Presidential Caucus in Iowa
Trump Wins Republican Presidential Caucus in Iowa
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News