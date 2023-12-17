#Promo #Samsung #Galaxy #Tab #Book #Cover #keyboard

Good news Promo: -310 € on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ and its Book Cover keyboard!

Published on 12/17/2023 at 9:35 p.m.

Just before Christmas, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ tablet is on sale for €310 with its Book Cover keyboard! Enough to benefit for less from all the power of its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, its excellent AMOLED screen and the famous S Pen!

Today, Boulanger is offering a very interesting pack with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ tablet and its Book Cover keyboard.

Instead of €1199, you can benefit from a €110 discount in the basket, but also a €200 Refund Offer from Samsung. In the end, you find it at €889

Base price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+: €1,199

Price with immediate discount at Boulanger: €1,089

Final price with Samsung ODR: €889

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+: A powerful tablet for everyone

Big power thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

If you already have an S23, you have seen the power of its processor: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This power monster is back on this tablet with as many good results as ever. Suffice it to say that large games and software will have no difficulty being displayed on this machine with great fluidity!

A magnificent Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen

For the screen, Samsung has opted for a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120 Hz refresh rate and compatibility with HDR10+. Enough to watch films and series in excellent conditions thanks to excellent contrasts and true blacks. For creative people, you can take advantage of the S Pen which is both precise and responsive.

Good autonomy

With a 10,090 mAh battery, this S9+ is almost on the same level as the S9 Ultra! In total, around fifteen hours of video playback will be available here. Enough to spend a day watching your favorite entertainment and working on your creative projects!

Easily expandable storage

With 256 GB of base, this tablet is already quite well off. You will be able to install your favorite applications without problem while storing your files. But if that’s not enough for you and you need more space, simply take a Micro SD card to easily add 1 TB of additional storage!

