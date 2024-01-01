Proposals from the Samatan bookstore for the month of January

#Proposals #Samatan #bookstore #month #January

The Buissonnière bookstore is closed for holidays from Tuesday January 2 to Saturday January 6 inclusive. For this month of January, it will offer the following activities: Wednesday 10, at 6 p.m., “café-philo” hosted by the Club des Cinq on the theme “Slander and Rumor” (free, upon registration); Saturday 13, at 3 p.m., “trico-tea”, a snack meeting around needlework (all levels, free entry); Thursday 18, at 6:30 p.m., chess evening (lessons, games, problems, etc.; free, upon registration); Friday 19, at 6 p.m., “signed coffee”, meetings and discussions in sign language (free entry); Monday 22, at 6:30 p.m., meeting of spiritual guides led by Andrée Glasset (free, upon registration); Tuesday 23, at 6:30 p.m., meeting-signing with Ervé who presents his two novels, “Ecritures carnassières” and “Morsures de nuit”, in collaboration with Scènes Matalis (free entry); Thursday 25, at 6:30 p.m., Circle of Bushy Readers, reading club, on the theme “A book that talks about books” (free, upon registration); Friday 26, at 7 p.m., musical evening of acoustic karaoke, jams, improvisations… (free entry, Spanish inn); Saturday 27, at 6 p.m., conference by Nathalie Ségura, specialist in emotional liberation technique “Nature and balance” (free entry).

Registrations for the various evenings must be made on site at the bookstore, by telephone at 05.62.06.70.66 or by email ([email protected]).

Also Read:  ASUS introduces Dual versions Radeon RX 7800 XT OC and RX 7700 XT OC - Computer - News

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Covid today, total number of infected people in the past week Continuously increasing, averaging 84 cases/day
Covid today, total number of infected people in the past week Continuously increasing, averaging 84 cases/day
Posted on
Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Manorama Online | Malayalam News
Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Manorama Online | Malayalam News
Posted on
Pope Benedict would never have allowed same-sex marriages to be blessed
Pope Benedict would never have allowed same-sex marriages to be blessed
Posted on
Interest rates will fall again in 2024, the only question is when | Economy
Interest rates will fall again in 2024, the only question is when | Economy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News