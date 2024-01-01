Proposals from the Samatan bookstore for the month of January

#Proposals #Samatan #bookstore #month #January

The Buissonnière bookstore is closed for holidays from Tuesday January 2 to Saturday January 6 inclusive. For this month of January, it will offer the following activities: Wednesday 10, at 6 p.m., “café-philo” hosted by the Club des Cinq on the theme “Slander and Rumor” (free, upon registration); Saturday 13, at 3 p.m., “trico-tea”, a snack meeting around needlework (all levels, free entry); Thursday 18, at 6:30 p.m., chess evening (lessons, games, problems, etc.; free, upon registration); Friday 19, at 6 p.m., “signed coffee”, meetings and discussions in sign language (free entry); Monday 22, at 6:30 p.m., meeting of spiritual guides led by Andrée Glasset (free, upon registration); Tuesday 23, at 6:30 p.m., meeting-signing with Ervé who presents his two novels, “Ecritures carnassières” and “Morsures de nuit”, in collaboration with Scènes Matalis (free entry); Thursday 25, at 6:30 p.m., Circle of Bushy Readers, reading club, on the theme “A book that talks about books” (free, upon registration); Friday 26, at 7 p.m., musical evening of acoustic karaoke, jams, improvisations… (free entry, Spanish inn); Saturday 27, at 6 p.m., conference by Nathalie Ségura, specialist in emotional liberation technique “Nature and balance” (free entry).

Registrations for the various evenings must be made on site at the bookstore, by telephone at 05.62.06.70.66 or by email ([email protected]).