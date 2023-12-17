Props, shops at the opening of the Mayan Train

#Props #shops #opening #Mayan #Train

Campeche, Camp.— The convenience stores and the pastry shop that were at the San Francisco Campeche station at the inauguration ceremony of the first section of the Mayan Train, led this Friday by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, were dismantled after the event.

On Friday morning, a few meters from where the President unveiled the plaque commemorating the inauguration of the railway project, two convenience store locations and one more location of a popular pastry shop in the Mexican southeast were observed.

However, minutes after the Mayan Train convoy, in which President López Obrador and guests were traveling, left the station located in the capital of Campechana, people were observed removing the products that were inside the premises.

On Saturday morning, after starting the public trips of the Mayan Train and taking a tour of the San Francisco Campeche station, it was discovered that the three stores and their displays were completely empty.

The first public trip made by the Mayan Train, from Campeche to Cancún, lasted almost nine and a half hours, three more than the time that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador traveled on Friday after the inauguration of the project.

This delay, according to versions of operational personnel, was due to the fact that track changes are still manual and not automated.

Upon arriving at the Teya station, near Mérida, Yucatán, the passengers in the convoy had to spend an hour standing; later, at the Valladolid station, another 40 minutes, and at the Leona Vicario station, one before the Cancún terminal station, the passengers had to endure another 40 minutes without the train moving.

On Friday, on the inaugural trip, President López Obrador acknowledged that the Mayan Train “is still missing” and that there are parts that are unfinished because, he justified, they are “works that take time.”

“Yes, it is missing, of course, of course it is (…) They are works that take time. “Everything in life, I believe, we start little by little, we crawl and then we walk, then we fall and then we stand up again until we start running,” she said.

“But the accesses are not complete,” the press pointed out.

“Ah, no, little by little, little by little, there it goes, there it goes. But look, there are going to be some, who I also respect a lot, who are not my enemies, they are my adversaries, who are not going to like anything we do,” he responded.

In the long interview with the press that accompanied him, President López Obrador reported that the total investment of the great work is around 300 billion pesos, but he acknowledged that he did not have the exact figure.

"I don't have the information. I think that, this section, like 60 billion, this section; They must be like 200 thousand, 300 billion [de pesos]. "I don't have the exact information," she said.





