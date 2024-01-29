Pros and Cons Saudi Arabia Allows Alcohol Sales

#Pros #Cons #Saudi #Arabia #Alcohol #Sales

The news that Saudi Arabia allows liquor stores has become a polemic. The rumors received mixed responses.

This plan was revealed by a number of sources on Wednesday (24/1/2024). According to the source, the alcoholic beverage shop is located in the diplomatic complex in the capital Riyadh, so only diplomats and people who have special access can go to the shop.

Reported , It is not yet clear whether this shop is truly exclusive to foreign diplomats or whether expatriates and other foreigners can gain access to the shop. However, the source confirmed that access to this alcohol shop is very strict. In fact, customers must register first via a mobile application to get a permit code to buy alcohol at the shop from the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

So far, there has been no official statement from the Saudi Arabian government regarding plans to open this liquor shop. However, the Saudi Center for International Communications (CIC), confirmed that the government has implemented new restrictions regarding the import of alcohol in diplomatic shipments.

Riyadh residents see the news of the opening of liquor shops as the first step towards wider availability of alcohol. That would be a dramatic break from the nationwide ban that has been in place since 1952.

“This country continues to surprise us,” said a Lebanese businessman as quoted from AFP.

“This is a developing country, it is growing, and it is attracting a lot of talent and investment. So yes, of course, there will be many more (surprises),” he added.

However, the businessman, who did not want to be named, questioned the potential for resistance from local residents.

Meanwhile, a Saudi man in his 30s, who also did not want to be named, was concerned about the impact of alcohol sales on Saudi Arabia’s identity.

“That’s not our (identity),” said the man.

“I don’t have any judgment on the judgment of people who drink alcohol. No, absolutely not. But getting something out there will affect the culture and the community,” the man said.

“Let’s say if I had a younger brother, if there was alcohol out there, there’s a chance he would be an alcoholic,” he added.

Another Arab man with him chimed in by saying that he would rather people continued to go abroad to drink, as many people do nowadays.

“It’s very scary to let things like this in. Anyone who wants to try liquor, it’s only an hour away by plane,” he said.

“Everyone travels here. It’s easy to access. But what I want to say is that in this jurisdiction, I’m not happy that it’s allowed,” he said.

If officially opened, the shop will go down in history as the first liquor shop in Saudi Arabia.

As a country that implements Islamic law, Saudi Arabia has strict laws that prohibit the circulation and consumption of alcoholic drinks. This law also applies to foreigners and expatriates living in that country.

So far, in Saudi Arabia, alcohol has been limitedly available only through diplomatic mail or on the black market.

