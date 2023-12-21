Prosecutor Byeon Pil-geon has the highest wealth of 40 billion won… Park Ki-dong 590 million won lowest

#Prosecutor #Byeon #Pilgeon #highest #wealth #billion #won.. #Park #Kidong #million #won #lowest

On the 22nd, the Government Official Ethics Committee released the ‘September 2023 regular property registration information for high-ranking public officials.’ Among high-ranking public officials in the judicial and prosecutorial professions, Byun Pil-geon (48, 30th class of the Judicial Research and Training Institute), Deputy Chief Prosecutor of the Suwon High Prosecutors’ Office, had the most assets, and Park Ki-dong (51st, 30th class, Public Investigation Department Director of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office) had the least assets.

The photo shows the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho-gu, Seoul on this day. /News 1

According to the Government Official Ethics Committee, Chief Prosecutor Byeon was found to have assets worth 41.831558 billion won. He reported real estate including an apartment in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul (KRW 6.46 billion) in his wife’s name, a shopping center in Yongdap-dong, Seongdong-gu (KRW 250 million), and land in Sokcho-si and Hongcheon-gun, Gangwon-do, worth KRW 1.69 billion. There was also the right to sell accommodations in Seorak-myeon, Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do (400 million won). He also reported that he also owns 13 works of art worth 960 million won in his wife’s name.

Among those subject to asset disclosure for judicial and prosecutorial positions, the person who reported the most assets after Chief Prosecutor Byeon was Lee Jong-yeop, chairman of the Korea Legal Aid Corporation, who reported 8.471484 billion won. Chairman Lee reported 4.22 billion won in land and 1.87 billion won in deposits.

The person with the least assets was Chief Prosecutor Park Ki-dong, who reported 594.107 million won. He reported 6.6 million won of land in Okpo-eup, Dalseong-gun, Daegu Metropolitan City, an apartment in Dongjak-dong, Dongjak-gu, Seoul (704 million won), 56.89 million won in deposits, and 310 million won in debt.

Son Jun-seong (49, 29th term), deputy chief prosecutor of the Daegu High Prosecutors’ Office, who was impeached by the Democratic Party of Korea, was found to have assets of 1.981.017 billion won, including buildings worth 3.43 billion won, including a shopping center in Gwanhun-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul and an apartment in Seocho-dong, Seocho-gu, under his wife’s name. . In addition, it was found that deposits were 140 million won and liabilities were 1.64 billion won.

In addition, Moon Seong-in (56th, 28th class), former deputy chief prosecutor of Suwon High Prosecutors’ Office, who resigned last September immediately after being transferred from a prosecutor-level position at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office to a research fellow at the Legal Research and Training Institute, reported assets of 721.192 million won, and Hong Jong-hee (56th, 29th class) reported assets of 721.192 million won. ) The assets of the former Daegu High Prosecutors’ Office deputy chief prosecutor were 5.210116 billion won. Lee Cheol-hee (53, 27th class), former deputy chief prosecutor of the Busan High Prosecutors’ Office, reported assets worth 2,658,342,000 won.