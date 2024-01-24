Prosecutors arrest eight suspects

Five soldiers from the Security Support Detachment (DAS) of the commune of Andranomiely, in Ankazobe, as well as two fokontany chiefs and a villager, were placed in preventive detention yesterday. The information was communicated by the prosecution of the Ankazobe Court of First Instance. The soldiers are detained in Tsiafahy, while the three civilians are detained in Ankazobe. Another woman was released under judicial supervision.

They are being prosecuted for the murder of the mayor of Andranomiely, Roger Rambola, which occurred on the night of January 7 to 8. Their charges include: murder, armed robbery, complicity in murder and theft, as well as extortion. The public prosecutor stressed that the defendants face the penalty of forced labor for life if they are found guilty of the acts attributed to them. While awaiting the trial and in order to bring out the truth around this criminal case, the prosecution will continue the investigation. An operation has been carried out in the Ankazobe district since October until now, and according to the gendarmerie, security has almost completely been restored.

