: Prospects for a UK manufacturing revival suffered a setback in December

# #Prospects #manufacturing #revival #suffered #setback #December

/Pogled.info/ Britain’s manufacturing sector suffered a setback in its efforts to return to growth, as output and employment fell more sharply in December than in the previous month, according to a survey published on Tuesday.

The final Standard & Poor’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 46.2 in December, ending a three-month period of improvement and down from a seven-month peak of 47.2 in November.

The reading also fell slightly from December’s preliminary estimate of 46.4 and was below the growth threshold of 50.0 for the 17th straight month.

Britain’s manufacturing sector bore the brunt of rising borrowing costs. In contrast, preliminary indexes of business activity for December showed that the country’s much larger services sector posted its strongest growth in six months.

Rob Dobson, director of market research at Standard & Poor’s, said there was a drop in new orders for manufacturers in domestic and export markets, particularly in the European Union, and confidence in the sector was at its weakest for a year.

The decline in inventory, purchasing and employment levels reflected a cautious approach to spending, he said.

“With concerns about high interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis hurting demand, the outlook for manufacturers over the coming months remains decidedly bleak,” Dobson said.

“However, the decline in demand has had some positive impact on supply chains, with suppliers reducing raw material prices and supplier lead times showing further improvement.”

Manufacturers raised prices slightly for the second month in a row, helped by the capital goods sector. The drop in manufacturing costs was the smallest since May.

Also Read:  Packaging-free groceries are not yet popular: 'Customers not yet convinced'

Translation: V. Sergeev

READ AND COMMENT HERE:

Our new Youtube channel:

Our YouTube channel:

Our Telegram channel:

Go directly to the site:

This is how we will overcome the limitations.

Share on your profiles, with friends, in groups and on pages.

Become a friend of Pogled.info on Facebook and recommend to your friends

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

POLYTECHNIC HIGHER SCHOOL – Tuition fees out of reach
POLYTECHNIC HIGHER SCHOOL – Tuition fees out of reach
Posted on
IMAGE: Bells, fire and a human chain. A memorial procession honored the victims of the shooting at the Faculty of Philosophy
IMAGE: Bells, fire and a human chain. A memorial procession honored the victims of the shooting at the Faculty of Philosophy
Posted on
Index – Abroad – An extraordinary meeting was called by the head of NATO due to the events in Ukraine
Index – Abroad – An extraordinary meeting was called by the head of NATO due to the events in Ukraine
Posted on
“The end of zero VAT will put pressure on family budgets”, says APED
“The end of zero VAT will put pressure on family budgets”, says APED
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News