Prostate cancer.. Beware of 5 initial symptoms that warn you of the infection

#Prostate #cancer. #Beware #initial #symptoms #warn #infection

03:33 PM Friday, January 12, 2024

Written by Nermin Deif Allah

There are major symptoms that, if you develop, indicate prostate cancer, so you should not ignore them, to prevent the disease from getting worse. It is a cancer that occurs in the prostate gland, which is a small walnut-shaped gland found in males, and produces semen that nourishes and transports sperm.

According to the Mayo Clinic, which is concerned with health, prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer. Many types of prostate cancer grow slowly and are limited to the prostate gland, and may not cause serious harm.

Prostate cancer may produce more advanced symptoms, such as:

Problems urinating.

Weak force of flow in the urethra.

Appearance of blood in the urine.

Blood in semen.

Bone pain.

Lose weight without trying

Erectile dysfunction

There are other symptoms that are as follows:

Low back or pelvic pain: This pain can be more advanced and spread to the bones.

Loss of appetite: Loss of appetite is also a symptom of prostate cancer.

Constant fatigue.

It is important to notice any of these symptoms as soon as they appear and consult a specialist doctor.

the reasons

Prostate cancer occurs when changes occur in the DNA of cells in the prostate. The cell’s DNA contains instructions that direct the cell toward performing its specific function, but these changes cause the cells to grow and divide at a faster rate than normal cells…

These abnormal cells also accumulate to form a tumor that grows and attacks nearby tissues. Then, after some time, some abnormal cells separate and move to other parts of the body.

Risk factors

Getting older.

Obesity.

Family history of illness.

protection

Choose a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Eat healthy foods instead of nutritional supplements.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Choose a healthy diet and train most days of the week.

