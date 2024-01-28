Prostate problems in the spotlight thanks to British King Charles’ operation

#Prostate #problems #spotlight #British #King #Charles #operation

British King Charles consciously chooses to be open about his medical affairs, also because prostate problems are common.Image Aaron Chown / AP

The 75-year-old king is currently recovering from the operation he underwent in a private London hospital on Friday. He is expected to be allowed to go home, or in his case, to the palace, at the beginning of this week. According to his wife Camilla, Charles is in good shape. Charles’s daughter-in-law Kate is also in the same hospital. The future queen underwent surgery on her abdomen about two weeks ago. The palace has not disclosed what exactly is wrong with the 42-year-old princess.

It was different with the king himself. When announcing his upcoming procedure, Buckingham Palace explained that Charles would be treated for an enlarged prostate ‘like thousands of men every year’.

Over by author

Patrick van IJzendoorn is Great Britain and Ireland correspondent for de Volkskrant. He has lived in London since 2003 and has written several books there, including about Brexit.

During a stay at his Scottish country retreat Birkhall, a house near Balmoral where his mother died a year and a half ago, Charles was told on January 17 that he suffered from prostate hypertrophy. This diagnosis followed a check-up he had done after complaints.

Business transparency



Traditionally, the British royal family has not been particularly transparent in medical matters. It has never become entirely clear what caused Queen Elizabeth’s death. Officially she died of old age, but according to a biographer she was terminally ill. Charles has consciously chosen to be open, especially because one in three male over-50s suffers from an enlarged prostate, a condition that is associated with urinary problems. There is hesitation to go to the doctor about this.

In recent years there have been several information campaigns about prostate problems, in which football managers, among others, have participated. The royal intervention appears to have worked well. Since Charles’ announcement, more than sixteen thousand Britons have sought information. In the United Kingdom, an average of 52 thousand men die from this disease every year. That number may be lower with a timely diagnosis. A problem with the NHS is that waiting lists, especially since the corona lockdowns, are very long.

Due to the illness of Charles and Kate, the British royal family is currently running at half speed. Kate will be out of action until Easter, but Charles hopes to return to duties within a few days. In the meantime, it has become known that Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, has skin cancer. The 64-year-old, a popular member of the royal family, had breast cancer surgery less than a year ago. She spoke candidly about that experience in a podcast.

Also read