Protect your home with smart locks on your mobile

The fingerprint smart lock exemplifies the home security of the future, seamlessly combining advanced technology and user-friendly design.

In an age when technology permeates every aspect of our lives, it is only natural that our homes become more intelligent. One of the most important elements of a technologically advanced and safe home is a smart lock. Gone are the days of fumbling for keys – welcome to keyless entry, where your finger is the key.

Keyless entry: Your finger is your key

Meet the Welock fingerprint smart lock, a revolutionary device that recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.5 seconds and unlocks the door in 1 second. This speed not only lends a futuristic feel to your everyday life, but also eliminates the inconveniences associated with traditional key entry.

Reliable fingerprint recognition

The Welock Smart Lock boasts an impressive fingerprint recognition rate that correctly identifies registered fingerprints up to 98% when correctly placed on the reader. This reliable technology ensures that you can enter your home quickly and safely.

RFID One Swipe Unlock

As an alternative to fingerprint recognition, Welock Smart Lock provides an RFID card function. A simple touch of the RFID card and the door opens with ease. Convenience and safety in one.

Unlock via smartphone: Control at your fingertips

The Welock app turns your smartphone into an effective remote control for home security. Open or close your door with a single touch, wherever you are. All unlock records sync seamlessly with the Welock app, giving you a comprehensive log of who entered your home and exactly when. With Welock, your home security is literally in the palm of your hand.

No need to be afraid of empty elements

Worried about your lock running out of power? You don’t have to be afraid. The Welock Smart Lock is designed with efficiency in mind. With 3A batteries, you can perform up to 8000 lock/unlock cycles. This means that with an average of ten operations per day, a single set of batteries will last an impressive year. In the event of a rare power outage, the door can be temporarily unlocked with a portable charger (note: the lock does not support charging).

Adjustable lock cylinder: Personalized security for your door

The Welock Smart Lock is not only about convenience, but also about adaptability. It has a European standard lock cylinder, so it easily fits into doors between 50 and 100 mm thick – a versatile solution for different door types. Installation is child’s play, the old lock cylinder simply needs to be replaced with the Welock version, and no drilling is required.

In addition, the handle of the lock cylinder can be easily adjusted for left- or right-handed use, thus providing a personalized and ergonomic experience for every user.

Welock’s most popular products

Secbn51 Welock electronic smart door lock cylinder Secbn51 Welock electronic smart door lock cylinder

Description:

You can easily access your room using different methods: fingerprint recognition, RFID cards or our specially developed application WELOCK. The system can store up to 100 fingerprints, including three with administrator rights, and allows pairing with up to 20 RFID cards. Compatible apps are available for both iOS and Android platforms.

The dimensions of the versatile cylinder are adapted to doors with a thickness of 30-70 mm, so it can be easily replaced with the lock cylinder of entrance or apartment doors without drilling. The package also includes an extended lock cylinder component that fits doors up to 100 mm thick.

The OLED display shows battery status, settings and alerts. The electronic button works with three AAA 1.5 V batteries and provides 8-10 months of use with ten unlocking times per day. If the battery runs out, use the USB power bank to unlock it (please note: the USB power bank is only for unlocking, not for charging).

Put safety first with electrostatic protection up to 30,000 volts and an IP54 waterproof rating for reliable performance in a variety of locations (suitable for roofed doors, not recommended for exterior garden gates). Smart Lock guarantees internal opening in an emergency, and its durability lasts up to 10 million closing operations. The operating temperature ranges from -10°C to 60°C.

The package includes: 1x WELOCK SECBN51 electronic lock, 3 RFID cards, 1x special Allen key, 1x extended lock cylinder part and 1x manual. Made with stainless steel, zinc alloy parts and plastic elements, the Smart Lock comes with a two-year warranty, and our dedicated customer service is always at your disposal.

This Secbn51 Welock Electronic Smart Door Lock Cylinder can be purchased from Welock with coupon code SINDRO50. Instead of the original price of HUF 73,200, you will only pay HUF 53,852.23. Delivery from the European warehouse and 2-year warranty.

Touch 41 Welock Electronic intelligent door lock cylinder

Description:

Open the door easily with fingerprint recognition, RFID card or our specially developed app, WELOCK, with a memory capacity of up to 100 fingerprints, including three fingerprints with administrator rights. In addition, up to 20 cards can be paired, and the apps are compatible with both iOS and Android platforms.

Enjoy the versatility of roller sizes for doors from 30 to 70 mm thick. The design of the lock allows the lock cylinder of entrance or apartment doors to be easily replaced without drilling. With the included extended lock cylinder part, our lock fits seamlessly on doors up to 100 mm thick.

The OLED display provides updates on battery status, settings and alerts. The electronic button is powered by three AAA 1.5V batteries and provides 8-10 months of use with ten unlocks per day. If the battery runs out, use the USB backup for unlocking (note: the USB power supply is only for unlocking and cannot be charged).

Put security first with electrostatic protection up to 30,000 volts and an IP54 waterproof rating, so the Smart Lock is suitable for a variety of locations (recommended for roofed doors, not external garden gates). The Smart Lock ensures internal opening in an emergency and can withstand up to 10 million closing operations. The operating temperature ranges from -10°C to 60°C.

The comprehensive package includes 1x WELOCK SECBN51 electronic lock, 3 RFID cards, 1x special allen key, 1x extended lock cylinder part and 1x manual. Made of stainless steel, zinc alloy and plastic parts, the Smart Lock is guaranteed for two years, and our dedicated customer service is always at your disposal.

This Touch 41 Welock Electronic Smart Door Lock Cylinder can be purchased from Welock with coupon code DSQ53. Instead of the original HUF 73,200.00 price, you will only pay HUF 52,691.37. Delivery from the European warehouse and 2-year warranty.

Pcb41 Welock electronic smart door lock cylinder Pcb41 Welock electronic smart door lock cylinder

Description:

You can easily access your room using fingerprint recognition, using an RFID card or using our specially developed application, WELOCK. The memory capacity supports up to 100 fingerprints, three of which have administrator functions and can pair up to 20 cards. Take advantage of the available apps designed for iOS and Android platforms.

Explore versatile cylinder sizes including 46mm OD and 38mm ID and 56mm OD and 57mm ID button. The adjustable cylinder length is between 40mm and 55mm outside and between 30mm and 60mm inside. The lock is suitable for all doors with a thickness of 50-100mm (TOUCH41) or 30-70mm (TOUCH41 mini) and enables simple replacement of existing lock cylinders without drilling.

The OLED display shows battery status, settings and alerts. The electronic button is powered by three AAA 1.5V batteries and supports ten unlocks per day for 8-10 months. If the battery dies, the USB backup allows for unlocking, although note that the USB power supply is for unlocking purposes only and cannot be charged.

Put security first with electrostatic protection up to 30,000 volts and an IP65 waterproof rating, so the Smart Lock is suitable for a variety of locations (recommended for roofed doors, not external garden gates). The lock ensures internal opening in an emergency, withstands up to 10 million closing operations and operates in a temperature range between -30°C and 60°C.

The comprehensive package includes 1x WELOCK TOUCH41 electronic lock, 3 RFID cards, 1x special Allen key, 1x manual. Made of stainless steel, zinc alloy and plastic parts, the Smart Lock is guaranteed for two years, and our dedicated customer service is always at your disposal.

Difference between TOUCH41 and TOUCH41 mini: Both versions offer the same functions, the TOUCH41 is suitable for doors with a thickness of 50 and 100 mm, while the TOUCH41 mini for doors with a thickness of 30 and 70 mm, with a shorter cylinder.

This Pcb41 Welock Electronic Smart Door Lock Cylinder can be purchased from Welock with coupon code SLT30. Instead of the original HUF 57,700.00 price, you will only pay HUF 46,091.34. Delivery from the European warehouse and 2-year warranty.

Conclusions

In conclusion, the Welock fingerprint smart lock exemplifies the home security of the future, seamlessly combining advanced technology with user-friendly design. Adopt keyless entry, fingerprint recognition and remote control for safer, smarter and more convenient living spaces. Upgrade your home security – your fingertips will thank you.

