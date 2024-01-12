Protein content of egg yolk: This is how much protein there is in it

Egg yolks are known for their high protein content. The yellow part of the egg contains other important nutrients.

The egg yolk, also known as egg yolk, is known for its rich texture and full-bodied flavor. It gives many dishes a silky texture that you don’t want to miss. Anyone who is interested in the nutritional aspects of eggs has probably asked themselves how high the protein content in the egg yolk actually is.

  • Protein-rich source: An average egg yolk contains about 2.7 grams of high-quality protein. It also provides a wide range of amino acids that are essential for the body.
  • Nutrient density: In addition to proteins, egg yolk also contains important nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin D and vitamin B12 as well as minerals such as iron and phosphorus.
  • Cholesterol: Although egg yolks contain cholesterol, when consumed in moderation and with a balanced diet, this poses less of a problem for cholesterol levels than previously thought.
  • Versatile application: Egg yolk can be found as an essential ingredient in numerous dishes because its properties go far beyond taste. For example, you can also use it as an emulsifier to make mayonnaise.

The protein content of an average egg yolk is around 2.7 grams.

