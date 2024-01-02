Protest at Palarivattom police station: ‘Station will be burnt down’; Protest Palarivattom police station case against congress youth congress leaders

#Protest #Palarivattom #police #station #Station #burnt #Protest #Palarivattom #police #station #case #congress #youth #congress #leaders

The police have filed a case against the Congress leaders who besieged the Palarivattom police station. DCC President Mohammad Shias is the first accused. Apart from Hibi Eden MP, MLAs TJ Vinod, Uma Thomas and Anwar Sadat, there is a case against 75 known people. The FIR says that the leaders threatened to burn down the police station during the blockade strike. Against Youth Congress workers who raised black flag against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who came to New Kerala assembly The sanction was in protest against the filing of a case under the non-bailable section. The protest, which lasted until yesterday morning, ended when the accused were granted bail.

Palarivattam station was besieged by leaders and workers for eight hours. The sanctions demanded the release of the arrested activists on bail. Under pressure, the police produced the accused before the magistrate. Later they were granted bail. With this, the protest ended at two o’clock in the morning. Along with the blockade of the police station, the activists also besieged the Palarivattam junction. Due to this, there was a traffic jam in Kochi city.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that the state is in a state where it is not possible to protest against the Chief Minister. He alleged that two justices are being implemented in Kerala. Meanwhile, the MLAs also came forward alleging that the non-bailable case was filed against the Youth Congress workers to help the CPM.

Today is the concluding day of the New Kerala Sadas led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The event on the last day will be held in Kunathunad and Tripunithura constituencies of Ernakulam district. The chief minister and ministers will attend public meetings scheduled at 3 pm and 5 pm. Since it is the last day, the police have put in heavy security. The Youth Congress had stated that there would be a huge protest against the program. The police is of the opinion that more caution should be exercised in the current situation.

Earlier, due to the death of CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, the New Kerala Sadhas in four constituencies of Ernakulam district were postponed. Then it was decided to complete it yesterday and today.