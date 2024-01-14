Protester Angi Şerban, taken to the station with a warrant to bring her for a post on Facebook. “Incites to commit crimes”

#Protester #Angi #Şerban #station #warrant #bring #post #Facebook #Incites #commit #crimes

The Bucharest police officers inform that they reported themselves ex officio, on Sunday, after a message “inciting to commit crimes” was posted on a social network. Thus, after the person managing the respective account was identified, an arrest warrant was issued in his name, being a 36-year-old woman, say the police. She was taken to the station for questioning.

Police car Photo: © Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com

The person in question is civic activist Angi Şerban, participant in the “Corruption Kills” protests. She accuses that she was actually lifted from the house, from the bed, by the Police, for a post on Facebook. Furthermore, she says she was picked up from an address she does not live at.

“The Romanian Police took me from an address where I do not live, with a warrant for public incitement. They took me to Section 13 and now to Section 18. They walk me between the sections. Mr. Cătălin Predoiu, how do the police know where I was sleeping in the empty kwrwl earlier? Is the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Romania listening to my phone without a warrant?”, wrote Şerban.

What the Police say

“On January 14, 2024, police officers from the General Directorate of Police of the Municipality of Bucharest – Police Section 18 reported ex officio the crime of “public incitement to commit crimes”.

In fact, on January 14, 2024, in the online environment, through a social network, a message was posted, which instigates the commission of crimes. Following the specific activities carried out by the police, the person who administers the account on that social network was identified.

Following the relationship with the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the 5th District Court, an arrest warrant was issued in the name of the 36-year-old woman.

Thus, on the basis of the arrest warrant, with the support of the police officers from the 13th Police Department, she was taken to the headquarters of the police subunit, in order to be heard.

The investigations are being continued by the policemen of the 18th Police Department, under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the District 5 Court, under the aspect of committing the crime of “public incitement”, an act provided for by Article 368 of the Criminal Code”.

After the hearings, the activist Angi Şerban stated that she was picked up by the Police after a public post addressed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. She stated that she was informed of her status as a suspect, was body searched and fingerprinted, being accused of “public incitement”.

The post for which the Police self-reported

Angi Şerban posted on Facebook on Sunday morning a message addressed to the Ministry of the Interior in which he asks why a man “stands with a rifle among the protesters” and, “if the police come out with a rifle at a peaceful protest, isn’t it legitimate that the people also come out with cocktail'”. The post refers to an incident that occurred on Saturday evening at the transporters’ protest on the Constanţi Beltway.

“Ministry of Internal Affairs, why is this boy with a rifle standing among the protesters?

Is she headed for that little car?

Since when did we leave democracy and enter military dictatorship?

Go public and explain to us what the special forces are looking for there!

Urgent!

And I would have one more question: If in a democracy, at a peaceful protest, the police come out with rifles, isn’t it legitimate for the people to come out with cocktails too?”

________

(Article photo: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)