Protester Angi Şerban was taken to the police after a post on Facebook. She is accused of publicly inciting the commission of crimes

Publication date: 14.01.2024 20:54

Angi Şerban posted, on Facebook, a message addressed to the Ministry of the Interior in which he asks why a man with a rifle is among the protesters. Photo source: Facebook capture

The Capital’s police officers have notified themselves ex officio about a post on social networks that would incite the public to commit crimes. Protester Angi Șerban from Corruption Kills is interviewed by the police, informs News.ro.

Police officers from the General Directorate of Police of the Municipality of Bucharest, Section 18 Police, reported ex officio, on Sunday, regarding the crime of “public incitement to commit crimes”, after online, through a social network , a message was posted that incites the commission of crimes. They brought a 36-year-old woman to the 13th Police Department for questioning, and the investigation continues.

It is about the civic activist Angi Şerban, who wondered, in a post on Facebook, why a man “stands with a rifle among the protesters” and “if in democracy, at a peaceful protest, the police come out with a rifle, isn’t it legitimate to come out and the people with the cocktail’?. She also has the page “The girl with the horn – Angi Şerban”. It is about the policeman who pointed his weapon at a car that would have gone towards the protesters at the demonstration on the Constanţi Beltway.

“In fact, on January 14, 2024, in the online environment, through a social network, a message was posted, which instigates the commission of crimes. Following the specific activities carried out by the police, the person who administers the account on the respective social network was identified. Following the relationship with the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the 5th District Court, an arrest warrant was issued in the name of the 36-year-old woman”, according to the press release of the Capital Police.

The quoted source also says that, on the basis of the arrest warrant, with the support of the police officers from the 13th Police Department, she was taken to the headquarters of the police subunit, for questioning.

“Investigations are being continued by policemen from the 18th Police Department, under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor’s Office attached to the District 5 Court, under the aspect of committing the crime of “public incitement”, an act provided for by Article 368 of the Criminal Code,” adds the mentioned source.

Angi Şerban posted, on Facebook, a message addressed to the Ministry of the Interior in which he asks why a man with a rifle is sitting among the protesters, and if it is not legitimate in this context for people to go out with a “cocktail”.

The Constanța belt was blocked on Saturday evening by protesters, who accuse the authorities of not letting them protest and that the police came armed. In fact, a policeman pointed his weapon at a car that would have gone towards the protesters. The representatives of the Police Inspectorate of Constanţa County stated that the respective weapon had non-lethal ammunition.

