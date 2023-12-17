Protests at FC game: Fans remain silent because of investor deal

#Protests #game #Fans #remain #silent #investor #deal

If the DFL had known that beforehand… On Sunday (December 17, 2023), SC Freiburg and 1. FC Köln met the two clubs that opposed each other early and clearly in the league association’s investor vote had announced the billion dollar deal.

With a slim two-thirds majority last Monday (December 11th), both clubs were ultimately outvoted – and with it their fan scenes. No wonder that there were protests against the Bundesliga club’s decision around the duel in the Europa Park Stadium.

Investor protests during FC’s guest appearance at SC Freiburg

As in most other stadiums at the weekend, there was initially silence in Freiburg. Symbolically, the active fan scenes stopped supporting and only resumed it after the 12th minute of the game with minute-long and at times deafeningly loud “Shit DFL” chants.

In addition, a number of sweets flew out of the home corner and caused the game to be interrupted for several minutes. The SC was prepared for this, a clean-up crew immediately stormed onto the site, and a leaf blower was even used.

There were also posters protesting the decision in both corners. “12 minutes of silence – shit DFL!” could be read on the edge of the south stand at home. A banner unfurled in the visitors’ block shortly before kick-off read: “We will not be part of your deal! Shit DFL!” All other flags and fence flags initially remained rolled up and were only visible after the 12th minute.

“The tension will be there for the players. We have to accept and respect what the fans show,” Baumgart said before the game on DAZN.

The FC coach continued: “I’ll leave it out whether it’s right or wrong. We have a majority who choose normal football. That’s what the curve shows in every stadium, I think we should respect that and we shouldn’t just ignore it.”

SC Freiburg had also publicly communicated its negative attitude days before the vote, after the club was in favor of an investor in the first vote in May.

Shortly after the SC, the FC made its decision official – but the club management had repeatedly indicated this tendency beforehand. “We have the idea that we don’t need an outside investor. We can do it better on our own,” said President Werner Wolf (67) after the vote.

For FC, the game was also the first game after the penalty hammer as a result of the pyro show at the derby against Borussia Mönchengladbach in October. According to a decision by the DFB sports court, Cologne has to fork out 595,000 euros. There was no defiant reaction in the form of further widespread ignitions in the guest block in Freiburg; only a single flare was lit in the course of the DFL protests.