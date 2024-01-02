Proud Lieke van Lexmond shows off her beach body to the whole of the Netherlands

#Proud #Lieke #van #Lexmond #shows #beach #body #Netherlands

The Dutch actress and presenter Lieke van Lexmond played in the major Dutch soaps Gold Coast in Good times Bad Times and is of course often seen on television as a presenter.

On Instagram she showed how she has worked on her body. Lieke shared two photos from the beach with her 376K followers. “‘Transformation’; that is what I have experienced over the past year. I have mentally broken away from old patterns and rhythms in several ways,” are her first words with the photos.

Mega liberating

The Benschop-born celeb continued: “That was certainly not always easy, but it now feels very liberating. There is room for new steps and possibilities. My body has also become so much stronger physically than ever before.”

And about the way she writes: “A real lifestyle change that I no longer want and cannot do without. I have learned a lot about how to eat now (tasty and quite a lot, but different distribution of carbohydrates/proteins/fats) and strength training can no longer be missing from my daily routine .”

Strand

The 41-year-old actress from films like shared the result Skirt day in Pregnant & Co so on Instagram with two photos in swimwear. “I couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2024!” she concludes her post. Do you want to see the result? look at the new photos then on her Instagram and compare it with her beach photos from early 2023.

Above you see a photo of Lieke during New Year’s Eve. “Dear everyone, I wish you a year full of love, creativity, fun and all in good health. Cheers on you!” she writes, among other things.