Providing more than 432,000 services within the Maternal and Fetal Health Initiative

Thursday 11/January/2024 – 12:28 AM

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister, revealed the health And the population, for the total services of the Presidential Initiative for Maternal and Fetal Health, provided in the 100 Days of Health campaign, since its launch last June.

100 days of health campaign

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar explained, in a statement, that the campaign has provided 432,221 services since its launch, within the presidential initiative for maternal and fetal health, while the total number of services provided by the 100 Days of Health campaign since its launch has reached 58 million services.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar called on all citizens to go to the campaign’s service headquarters and mobile clinic locations, to benefit from its services, or to request home visits for elderly patients and those unable to move via the hotline 15335.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Population announced the provision of emergency medicines and supplies, totaling 50 million, 509 thousand and 963 pounds, last year, and distributing them to crisis and disaster warehouses centrally.

According to an official report obtained by Cairo 24, the Ministry explained that these emergency medicines and supplies were distributed to strategic critical care stores and sub-stores to 26 stores in the governorates, to cover hospital emergency departments and cardiopulmonary resuscitation vehicles.

In another context, the Ministry of Health revealed the consumption of an estimated 22 billion pounds in medicines used to treat citizens, which highlights the urgent need to raise awareness and develop the capabilities of leadership and supervisory functions in the health sector, to ensure effective management of financial and human resources.

The Ministry stressed the importance of health economics and the process of calculating financial costs as priorities for health in the current period, within the project to improve health services for citizens, noting the importance of ensuring that medicines are dispensed in their proper place, and confronting any waste in the quantities of medicines that expire and medicines that are dispensed unnecessarily.

