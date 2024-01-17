Providing more than 483 thousand psychological services to citizens

#Providing #thousand #psychological #services #citizens

Wednesday 17/January/2024 – 09:41 PM

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister, revealed the health and population, the total mental health services provided to citizens in the 100 Days of Health campaign, since its launch last June.

100 days of health campaign

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar explained, in a statement today, that 483,92 services were provided in the field of mental health, including emergency services, psychological treatment, addiction treatment for adults and adolescents, rehabilitation, psychological support, following up on complaints, and responding to inquiries.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar called on all citizens to go to the campaign’s service headquarters and mobile clinic locations to benefit from its services, or to request home visits for elderly patients and those unable to move via the hotline 15335.

Imbaba Center for Addiction Treatment

Earlier, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, and Dr. Nevin Al-Kabbaj, Minister of Social Solidarity, conducted an inspection tour of the Imbaba Center for Addiction Treatment, in order to find out the latest preparations in preparation for the official opening, as the center was established in partnership between the General Secretariat of Mental Health at the Ministry of Health and the Fund. Fight addiction.

At the beginning of the tour, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, welcomed the attendees, and the Minister of Health thanked Nevin Al-Kabbaj, Minister of Social Solidarity and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fund for Combating and Treating Addiction and Abuse, and the Fund’s work team for the aspects of joint cooperation to establish the largest center for treating addiction patients, expressing his happiness. In partnership between the Ministries of Health and Solidarity, which resulted in the establishment of this center, which is a beacon for patients to provide all therapeutic services for free and in complete confidentiality.