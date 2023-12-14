Provincial Government of Luanda meets with the Nurses Union

On the second day of the strike, the Provincial Government of Luanda called for a meeting with the Nurses Union at 11 am this Tuesday, the 12th, with a view to continuing negotiations on the points contained in the demands list.

The information was revealed to Rádio by the Union Secretary at Luanda level, Afonso Quileba. The strike, which began this Monday, is now on its second day, and the union is confident that today’s meeting will provide answers to the most varied problems that technicians are struggling with, such as the lack of medicines for adequately serve citizens who seek health services, as well as salary improvements, among other points.

Quileba is concerned about the fact that some directors and heads of areas are creating difficulties in the demand movement, although this fight benefits them too, he lamented.

The union leader guaranteed, however, that minimum services are guaranteed in compliance with legal principles.

It is worth remembering that this Monday, the first day of the nurses’ strike, the Radio contacted the Provincial Government of Luanda. Without recording an interview, he said that the union is hardening its position, after several attempts at negotiations to find consensus.