Provincial Government of Luanda meets with the Nurses Union –

On the second day of the strike, the Provincial Government of Luanda called for a meeting with the Nurses Union at 11 am this Tuesday, the 12th, with a view to continuing negotiations on the points contained in the demands list.

The information was revealed to Rádio by the Union Secretary at Luanda level, Afonso Quileba. The strike, which began this Monday, is now on its second day, and the union is confident that today’s meeting will provide answers to the most varied problems that technicians are struggling with, such as the lack of medicines for adequately serve citizens who seek health services, as well as salary improvements, among other points.

Quileba is concerned about the fact that some directors and heads of areas are creating difficulties in the demand movement, although this fight benefits them too, he lamented.

The union leader guaranteed, however, that minimum services are guaranteed in compliance with legal principles.

It is worth remembering that this Monday, the first day of the nurses’ strike, the Radio contacted the Provincial Government of Luanda. Without recording an interview, he said that the union is hardening its position, after several attempts at negotiations to find consensus.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Posted on
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Posted on
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
Posted on
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Country culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release researches Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News