Provisional results give Tshisekedi a crushing victory abroad

Provisional results from the counting of votes abroad give a landslide victory to Félix Antoine Tshisekedi with more than 80% of the votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is already publishing the provisional results of the elections on December 20 and 21, 2023.

The data made public on the night of Friday, the 22nd, of voting abroad attribute 3.819% to the candidate Martim Fayulu, who occupies place 21 on the ballot paper, 11.019% to the politician and businessman Moise Katumbi, in place 3, and, 80.999% of candidate number 20, Félix Antoine Chissekedi.

The definitive results will be known on December 31st and January 10th, 2024, in accordance with the Constitution and the DRC electoral law, which could validate the process.

Follow the full coverage of the elections in the DRC, on Rádio , on 103.7 FM for Luanda, and on the portal www.correiokianda.info.

By Queirós Chilúvia, direct from the Democratic Republic of Congo

Updated at 12:10 p.m.