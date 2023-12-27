PRR and new airport among the biggest challenges of 2024 for designers and consultants

#PRR #airport #among #biggest #challenges #designers #consultants

The implementation of the PRR, the definition of the location for the new airport and high speed are challenges that the association that represents these sectors considers to be decisive for next year. APPC considers that political instability adds an “additional layer of uncertainty”.

Designers and consultants expressed reluctance about the challenges that the new year will bring to the sector and describe 2024 as “complex and unpredictable” in a statement expressed this Wednesday.

For the Portuguese Association of Designers and Consultants (APPC), the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR), the transition from Portugal2020 to Portugal2030, the definition of the location for the new airport, the launch of the Lisbon- Porto, the closure of the Ferrovia 2020 program and the execution of plans to accelerate housing construction will be key themes for next year.

“In addition to all this, the recent political instability, which adds an additional layer of uncertainty to an already quite challenging scenario, leads APPC to fear that we will live in a prolonged period without a clear definition of the priorities of the future government , making important decisions more complex”, highlights the association in a statement.

“Companies specializing in consultancy, architecture, engineering and supervision of projects have demonstrated solid operational resilience. However, there are challenges that have persisted over the years, such as inadequate practices in public procurement, which prioritize the evaluation of proposals based on price, to the detriment of quality. Furthermore, the inability to review prices prevents the recovery of losses caused by inflation over the last two years”, says Jorge Nandim Carvalho, president of the APPC Board.

Jorge Nandin de Carvalho also highlights that “APPC has historically advocated predictability in public investment plans and the stability of decisions, allowing companies to plan their investment cycles”. The association emphasizes the importance of maintaining stability in public demand to enable medium and long-term programming for member companies.

In this way, APPC hopes that the country will make quick decisions and avoid a period of uncertainty that could compromise the management and development capabilities of companies in the sector. The association highlights the crucial importance of people in this sector and calls for time, security and financial capacity to maintain and qualify the teams.