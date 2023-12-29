PRS: Benedito Daniel prevented from convening the V Congress –

The President of the Social Renewal Party (PRS) delegated powers to the General Secretary with a view to making public the call for the Fifth Congress, for health reasons.

According to the document signed by the leader of that political formation, Benedito Daniel, and read by the General Secretary, Rui Malopa, the conclave could take place on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of April 2024.

Asked about the situation of activist Sapalo António, the politician said that, “if he meets the requirements and his candidacy is approved by the commission in charge, he will be able to run”. However, he stressed that, “any activist who is a member of the Political Council and who has not suffered any sanctions is a candidate for party president”.

It is worth remembering that the former PRS deputy and politician, Sapalo António, is removed from the Political Council because it supposedly does not recognize the party’s leadership and the bodies emerging from the IV congress.

