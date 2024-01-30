PRS leader denies preventing the next congress from having multiple candidacies

The Secretary for Political Affairs of the PRS told Radio that the activist Sapalo António “has no chance of running for party leadership”, as he is removed from the Political Council.

Manuel Ribaia said that “those who are hopeful about Sapalo António’s candidacy are mistaken”. The politician was reacting to alleged information that the current leader of the social renovators, Benedito Daniel, is violating the party’s statutes so that next April’s congress does not have multiple candidacies.

Ribaia said that “the sanction that weighs on former deputy Sapalo António is irremovable, therefore, the dream of his candidacy is a mirage”.

As a result, the struggle between the outgoing PRS leadership and the militant Sapalo António continues, surrounding his candidacy for party leadership.

The Social Renewal Party will hold its 3rd congress, on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of April 2024. Contacted by the editorial staff of Radio the activist Sapalo António, minimizes it and denies reacting.