PRS leader denies preventing the next congress from having multiple candidacies –

The Secretary for Political Affairs of the PRS told Radio that the activist Sapalo António “has no chance of running for party leadership”, as he is removed from the Political Council.

Manuel Ribaia said that “those who are hopeful about Sapalo António’s candidacy are mistaken”. The politician was reacting to alleged information that the current leader of the social renovators, Benedito Daniel, is violating the party’s statutes so that next April’s congress does not have multiple candidacies.

Ribaia said that “the sanction that weighs on former deputy Sapalo António is irremovable, therefore, the dream of his candidacy is a mirage”.

As a result, the struggle between the outgoing PRS leadership and the militant Sapalo António continues, surrounding his candidacy for party leadership.

The Social Renewal Party will hold its 3rd congress, on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of April 2024. Contacted by the editorial staff of Radio the activist Sapalo António, minimizes it and denies reacting.

Also Read:  BNA denies holding a foreign currency auction with just a few banks -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Violation of discipline was costly. State officials went on vacation instead of training, the inspection estimated the bill at almost half a million – Domestic – News
Violation of discipline was costly. State officials went on vacation instead of training, the inspection estimated the bill at almost half a million – Domestic – News
Posted on
INSCOP Poll: How would Romanians vote if there were European Parliament elections on Sunday? PSD – 29.5%, PNL – 18.8%, AUR – 18.4% / What score would the united Right alliance get
INSCOP Poll: How would Romanians vote if there were European Parliament elections on Sunday? PSD – 29.5%, PNL – 18.8%, AUR – 18.4% / What score would the united Right alliance get
Posted on
Palacios without mercy with Colo Colo: “It is impossible to say no to Boca”
Palacios without mercy with Colo Colo: “It is impossible to say no to Boca”
Posted on
Closed toilet lids do not stop viruses
Closed toilet lids do not stop viruses
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News