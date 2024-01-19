PS Plus with free PS5 exclusive title – release in February

#free #PS5 #exclusive #title #release #February

Sony isn’t going anywhere and is adding a new first-party game to the PS Plus monthly selection in February. But does the free game have what it takes to be a hit?

San Mateo – New gaming brands are having a hard time in the gaming market. Especially if the developers want to grab a piece of the multiplayer pie. But if it is released as a free game in PS Plus, there is a big stage for a lot of attention. When Sony and Square-Enix are also behind it, interest quickly grows. In February, just such a game, Foamstars, will be available on the subscription service.

Play Foamstars for free with PS Plus – New PS5 exclusive title copies gameplay from Nintendo

What is Foamstars? In the upcoming PlayStation shooter you compete against each other 4-on-4 in an online foam party. Yes, you read that right: In Foamstars you cover the map with foam and eliminate your opponents for victory. You can use the soapy surface for quick movement on a surfboard. There is already a huge clamor for an obvious rip-off of Nintendo’s Splatoon series. However, this should hardly concern Sony fans.

When is Foamstars coming to PS Plus? The new exclusive title for the PS5 will be released at the same time as the other two free games on February 6, 2024. This means you now have a short time to secure the January selection from PS Plus. This once again really excited subscription members.

Foamstars uses PS-Plus as a release launch pad – strategy worked completely with Fall Guys

Can Foamstars create a hype? Other games have already successfully used their spotlight as a free game from PS Plus. Fall Guys, for example, also came out this way right when it was released. Without this push, the party game would certainly never have become as big and well-known as it is today. Cat simulator Stray also made a name for itself in 2022 with its release via PS Plus Extra. Sony is also giving away PSN codes for free items.

The counter example of Destruction Allstars proves that success is by no means a given. The game quickly sank into insignificance after its release. For Sony, Foamstars is the first exclusive title of the new year. In 2024, the gaming company still has many other arrows in its quiver. The new free game for PS Plus will also provide a foretaste of how the new live service strategy for the PS5 will work.