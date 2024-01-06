PS Teodosie, about agheasas: A person who smokes cannot drink, “he is worse than a heathen”. What about physical relations between spouses

#Teodosie #agheasas #person #smokes #drink #worse #heathen #physical #relations #spouses

The Archbishop of Tomis, ÎPS Teodosie, spoke on Radio Dobrogea about the regulations that must be observed at the beginning of the year.

The Archbishop of Tomis, ÎPS Teodosie, spoke on Radio Dobrogea about the regulations that must be observed at the beginning of the year. Asked if it is good to read the liturgy of Saint Basil at home, the priest answered: “God forbid! Some read it and went crazy!”. He also spoke about the holy water of the Epiphany, saying that “women who are in a period of impurity” cannot drink from this water, nor can smokers, but also about the fact that “it would not be appropriate” for physical relations between spouses after the Epiphany, while the great agheas is taken.

Asked, two days before Epiphany, in a program on Radio Dobrogea, if it is good for a believer to read the Molifte of Saint Basil at home, ÎPS Teodosie answered: “God forbid! Some read it and went crazy!”.

The prayers of Saint Basil are known, in the church order, as exorcism prayers that help “those demonized, overcome by the devil”. Prayers are curses addressed to the devil who haunts a visibly tormented soul.

The priest also referred to the ordinances related to the Epiphany celebration, which must be respected.

Thus, he said that “women who are in a period of impurity” cannot drink the consecrated agheasma on Epiphany, but they can take it and bring it home. Also, smokers should not drink from it.

About a person who smokes, he says that he cannot take a puff “neither large nor small nor anafura, because he is worse than a heathen”.

Teodosie also spoke about the friendship between a girl and a boy who is a smoker: “It’s not good! To convince him, if he wants friendship, to quit smoking”.

The prelate also says that “it would not be appropriate” for physical relations between spouses after the Epiphany, while the great agheasa is being taken, according to News.ro.

Regarding Christians who hide some sins during confession, Theodosius says that “they are not forgiven, if it comes to sharing they are condemned a lot”.

He was also asked if parastas is performed in places of worship if Saint John is on Sunday. “They don’t perform paratase when St. John is Sunday because the resurrection of the Lord is honored,” answered Teodosie.

Regarding the anafura, he says that it is not thrown away, but, “if it’s moldy, we burn it.” As for the wine used for communion, Theodosius states: Commercial wine is not used for Holy Communion.”

Asked if man can find happiness on earth, he replied: “An illusion, perhaps, yes. Happiness does not. There is no happiness on earth.”

