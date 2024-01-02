PSD Project: Publicly owned cemeteries could be given to churches free of charge

#PSD #Project #Publicly #owned #cemeteries #churches #free #charge

The PSD deputy Adrian Alda submitted to the Senate a project that provides that the existing cemeteries in the public property of the administrative-territorial units can be given, completely or partially, for free use or in the administration of recognized religious cults or cult units or churches, at their request, in the situation where they are used only by the members of the respective religious cult.

Cemetery in Romania Photo: Catarii | Dreamstime.com

The legislative proposal amends art. 4 of Law 102/2014 on cemeteries, human crematoria and funeral services and completes art. 28 of Law 489/2006 on religious freedom and the general regime of cults.

“The cemetery can be in the public or private property of the state or administrative-territorial units, in the private property of legally recognized religious cults or of local cult/church units in the case of confessional cemeteries, in the property of economic operators, associations or foundations, such as and in the property of another state, in compliance with the treaties to which Romania is a party”, according to the legislative initiative.

Also, “the existing cemeteries under the public ownership of administrative-territorial units can be given, in whole or in part, for free use or under the administration of legally recognized religious cults or of local cult/church units, at their request, in the situation in which they are used only by the members of the respective religious cult, in compliance with the provisions of art. 5 para. (2) and (3) of this law”, the draft of the PSD deputy also states.

Adrian Alda argues, in the statement of reasons for the legislative proposal, that “at this moment all cemeteries that belong to administrative-territorial units are only in public property, which excessively limits the possibility of them being entrusted to the administration or use of parishes”.

The project was registered in the Senate, the first forum referred to, and the Chamber of Deputies is decision-making. (News.ro)

article photo: © Catarii | Dreamstime.com