PSD Project: Publicly owned cemeteries could be given to churches free of charge

#PSD #Project #Publicly #owned #cemeteries #churches #free #charge

The PSD deputy Adrian Alda submitted to the Senate a project that provides that the existing cemeteries in the public property of the administrative-territorial units can be given, completely or partially, for free use or in the administration of recognized religious cults or cult units or churches, at their request, in the situation where they are used only by the members of the respective religious cult.

Cemetery in Romania Photo: Catarii | Dreamstime.com

The legislative proposal amends art. 4 of Law 102/2014 on cemeteries, human crematoria and funeral services and completes art. 28 of Law 489/2006 on religious freedom and the general regime of cults.

“The cemetery can be in the public or private property of the state or administrative-territorial units, in the private property of legally recognized religious cults or of local cult/church units in the case of confessional cemeteries, in the property of economic operators, associations or foundations, such as and in the property of another state, in compliance with the treaties to which Romania is a party”, according to the legislative initiative.

Also, “the existing cemeteries under the public ownership of administrative-territorial units can be given, in whole or in part, for free use or under the administration of legally recognized religious cults or of local cult/church units, at their request, in the situation in which they are used only by the members of the respective religious cult, in compliance with the provisions of art. 5 para. (2) and (3) of this law”, the draft of the PSD deputy also states.

Also Read:  The 12-year-old girl from Bucharest, who had disappeared from home, was found. Capital Police: Thank you all for your involvement

Adrian Alda argues, in the statement of reasons for the legislative proposal, that “at this moment all cemeteries that belong to administrative-territorial units are only in public property, which excessively limits the possibility of them being entrusted to the administration or use of parishes”.

The project was registered in the Senate, the first forum referred to, and the Chamber of Deputies is decision-making. (News.ro)

article photo: © Catarii | Dreamstime.com

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Only after his death did Benoliel’s music find the resonance it deserves
Only after his death did Benoliel’s music find the resonance it deserves
Posted on
Darts World Cup 2024: Out in the quarterfinals! Debacle for van Gerwen
Darts World Cup 2024: Out in the quarterfinals! Debacle for van Gerwen
Posted on
Company will pay bonuses to employees depending on the amount of work they do
Company will pay bonuses to employees depending on the amount of work they do
Posted on
A student from the town launches into the 4L Trophy
A student from the town launches into the 4L Trophy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News