PSD would get 31% of the votes if there were European parliamentary elections on Sunday. AUR, a short distance from PNL / Top three politicians in whom Romanians would trust – Avangarde poll commissioned by PSD

If European parliamentary elections were held on Sunday, PSD would get 31% of the votes, PNL 20%, AUR 19%, and SOS Romania, Diana Șoșoacă’s party, would get 8%, according to an Avangarde poll commissioned by PSD. The same poll commissioned by the PSD shows that the leader of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, is the politician in whom Romanians would have the most trust (26%), followed by Diana Șoșoacă and George Simion (23%).

People on the street in Bucharest Photo: Viorel Dudau | Dreamstime.com

The Avangarde survey was conducted at the PSD’s behest between January 8-22, on a sample of 1,150 respondents.

When asked which party they would vote with if European parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, 31% of those interviewed answered that they would vote with PSD. In second place is PNL, with 20%, followed by AUR, with 19%, USR, with 13%, SOS Romania (Diana Șoșoacă’s party), with 8%, UDMR, with 5%.

54% of those surveyed claimed that they would “certainly” vote in the European parliamentary elections in June, 28% answered that they “think” they would vote, 9% said they did not think they would vote, 6% said they would definitely not will go to vote, and 3% did not answer.

This year, there will be four types of elections – European Parliament, local, parliamentary and presidential. 31% consider that the most important elections this year are the presidential ones, 26% consider the parliamentary elections to be the most important, 23% consider that the local elections are important, and 14% consider the EP elections to be important.

Asked what they think of the European Union, 8% of those surveyed answered that they have a “very good” opinion, 53%, good, 26% bad, 7% very bad, 6% did not answer.

Which politicians would Romanians trust

The leader of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, is the politician in whom Romanians would have the most trust, with a share of 26%, but in whom 66% say they do not trust, according to the survey conducted by the PSD. Ciolacu is followed by Diana Şoşoacă, with a 23% trust rate, but in whom 70% of those surveyed say they do not trust. Sosoacă is at the same level of trust as the leader of AUR, George Simion, in whom 71% say they rather do not trust.

The leader of the PNL, Nicolae Ciucă, has a 20% confidence rating, and 71% of those surveyed say that they rather do not trust him, Klaus Iohannis has a 16% confidence rating, but also the highest percentage of people – 79 % – who say they don’t trust him. On the last place in the trust list is the leader of USR, Cătălin Drula, with 11%.

Respondents were presented with a list of politicians and asked to say whether they rather trusted or distrusted each of them.

Marcel Ciolacu, Sorin Grindeanu and Alexandru Rafila would be the ministers who would benefit from the greatest confidence, according to the survey.