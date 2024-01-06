PSG is being investigated for creating an alleged ‘lobby’ for Messi to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or

#PSG #investigated #creating #alleged #lobby #Messi #win #Ballon #dOr

Judicial investigations surrounding PSG continue. After it was revealed that Gerald Darmanin, current French Interior Minister, had helped the Parisian team avoid paying taxes for the transfer of Neymar in 2017, the newspaper Le Monde and Mediapart have reported that the club had supposedly created a “lobby” so that Leo Messi will win the Ballon d’Or, specifically between 2020 and 2021.

In two years, Paris Saint Germain strengthened ties and relationships with Pascal Ferré, then president of France Football magazine, which presents the award. According to Le Monde, the organizer of the Ballon d’Or was ‘forced’ to delete from the newspaper L’Équipe, belonging to the Artemis group, which also includes France Football, a publication in which it was reported that Al Khelaïfi had received illegal commissions in 2011 due to the signing of Javier Pastore.

As compensation, Ferré, who was appointed several months ago as PSG’s new communications member, received tickets to matches of the capital club, including a match in 2020 against Dortmund behind closed doors, in addition to a paid business class flight on Qatar Airways. by the government of Qatar for an amount estimated at €8,986, in March 2021.

These gifts from PSG would have supposedly helped the club lobby for Leo Messi to win the Ballon d’Or once he signed for the team from the French capital. The police investigation, revealed by Le Monde and Mediapart, details some messages from the investigated M.Ribes, the club’s former communications director, in which he notified Al Khelaïfi that “they had to lobby” and that they would have lunch with Pascal Ferré.

Pascal Ferré denies the facts

Once the information was brought to light, Pascal Ferré and his entourage deny having had any connection in favoring Leo Messi to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or. The former director of France Football magazine alleges that the Argentine was not nominated for the award in the year 2022 and that in 2021, which is when he won the seventh award, Ferré voted Robert Lewandowski as the best player in the world.

The head of PSG’s communications claims that his magazine, France Football, published an issue in 2010 titled ‘Qatar Gate’ in which the ins and outs of the World Cup being awarded to the Middle Eastern country fraudulently were reported. Despite launching a report on Al Khelaïfi and the country just before the tournament, the objectivity of the world’s most important football magazine has been at the forefront for many decades.

