He Paris Saint-Germain He is heading straight towards his third consecutive Ligue 1 title. Those of Luis Enrique were imposed at home Lens (0-2), current French runner-up, and took advantage of the ‘punctures’ of A string y Monacowho lost their respective matches against Rennes (2-0) Reims (1-3).

Salvador Donarumma

There are already eight points of advantage that he has over the A stringSecond, a PSG that did not have an easy time at Bollaert-Delelis. After five minutes he found himself with a penalty against him, but Donnarumma he guessed the intentions of Frankowski, who shot low and through the middle. The Italian goalkeeper showed off again in the 21st minute, responding in a feline manner to a shot from From the coast from the front.

His counterpart could do nothing in the ‘les Sant et Or’ goal, Brice Sambato avoid the 0-1 of Barcola after half an hour of play. Mbappé received from Danilo Pereirastopped time and launched the former man into space. Lyonwho did not fail in the heads-up.

Own Barcola was in charge of breaking the game on the edge of half-time, forcing the entry that meant a direct red card to Gradit. In a debatable decision, the referee determined that the ’24’ of the Lens He was the last man.

Dembélé-Mbappé connection

All downhill for him PSG, who did not achieve the goal of tranquility until the 89th minute. With the locals looking for a tie, Mbappé y Dembele’s They teamed up in a counterattack that culminated in a cross shot by the star of Bondy, author of 18 goals in a Ligue 1 that seems destined for sentencing.

Formation: 343 Playing field Ligue 1 30 29 20 14 4 24 23 18 9 7 10 99 33 21 4 5 15 28 17 7 10 29

Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis

30Brice Samba

Gianluigi Donnarumma99

29Przemyslaw Frankowski

Warren Zaire-Emery33

Lucas Hernández21

14Facundo Medina

Manuel Ugarte4

4Kevin Danso

Marquinhos5

24Jonathan Gradit 46′ 47′

Danilo Pereira15

Vitinha17

Kylian Mbappé7 88′

7Florian Sotoca

Ousmane Dembele1

10David Pereira da Costa 73′

Bradley Barcola29

29′

16Jean-Louis Leca

Keylor Navas1

Nordi Mukiele26

38Kény Number

Beraldo35

Ethan Mbappé38

Sleepy Mayulu41

33 Food Sylla

Gonçalo Ramos9

Marco Asensio11

39Anthony Bermont

Randal Kolo Muani23

Franck Haise

Luis Enrique Martínez García