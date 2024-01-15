PSG’s blow to Ligue 1

#PSGs #blow #Ligue
He Paris Saint-Germain He is heading straight towards his third consecutive Ligue 1 title. Those of Luis Enrique were imposed at home Lens (0-2), current French runner-up, and took advantage of the ‘punctures’ of A string y Monacowho lost their respective matches against Rennes (2-0) Reims (1-3).
Salvador Donarumma
There are already eight points of advantage that he has over the A stringSecond, a PSG that did not have an easy time at Bollaert-Delelis. After five minutes he found himself with a penalty against him, but Donnarumma he guessed the intentions of Frankowski, who shot low and through the middle. The Italian goalkeeper showed off again in the 21st minute, responding in a feline manner to a shot from From the coast from the front.
His counterpart could do nothing in the ‘les Sant et Or’ goal, Brice Sambato avoid the 0-1 of Barcola after half an hour of play. Mbappé received from Danilo Pereirastopped time and launched the former man into space. Lyonwho did not fail in the heads-up.
Own Barcola was in charge of breaking the game on the edge of half-time, forcing the entry that meant a direct red card to Gradit. In a debatable decision, the referee determined that the ’24’ of the Lens He was the last man.
Dembélé-Mbappé connection
All downhill for him PSG, who did not achieve the goal of tranquility until the 89th minute. With the locals looking for a tie, Mbappé y Dembele’s They teamed up in a counterattack that culminated in a cross shot by the star of Bondy, author of 18 goals in a Ligue 1 that seems destined for sentencing.
Formation: 343 Playing field Ligue 1 30 29 20 14 4 24 23 18 9 7 10 99 33 21 4 5 15 28 17 7 10 29
Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis
30Brice Samba
Gianluigi Donnarumma99
29Przemyslaw Frankowski
Warren Zaire-Emery33
Lucas Hernández21
14Facundo Medina
Manuel Ugarte4
4Kevin Danso
Marquinhos5
24Jonathan Gradit 46′ 47′
Danilo Pereira15
Vitinha17
Kylian Mbappé7 88′
7Florian Sotoca
Ousmane Dembele1
10David Pereira da Costa 73′
Bradley Barcola29
29′
16Jean-Louis Leca
Keylor Navas1
Nordi Mukiele26
38Kény Number
Beraldo35
Ethan Mbappé38
Sleepy Mayulu41
33 Food Sylla
Gonçalo Ramos9
Marco Asensio11
39Anthony Bermont
Randal Kolo Muani23
Franck Haise
Luis Enrique Martínez García