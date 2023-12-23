PSI closes for Christmas trading in ‘green’

#PSI #closes #Christmas #trading #green

The main European markets close to celebrate Christmas with slightly lively trading, with the main French index registering losses, and the Portuguese and Spanish index registering gains.

The Lisbon stock exchange ends the last session of the week trading in positive territory, with a gain of 0.53% to 6,422.27 points.

Navigator leads the gains, with a rise of 1.58% to 3.606 euros, followed by Altri, which gains 1.43% to 4.688 euros. EDP ​​Renováveis ​​increases 1.26% to 18.51 euros, EDP increases 1.16% to 4.548 euros and Sonae increases 1% to 0.9130 euros.

In contrast, Greenvolt leads the losses, with a drop of 0.31% to 8.160 euros, followed by Ibersol, which drops 0.30% to 6.62 euros. Jerónimo Martins drops 0.17% to 23.08 euros and Galp drops 0.15% to 13.47 euros.

The main European markets ended the day trading in mixed territory, with the IBEX35 advancing 0.06% to 10,110.48 points and the CAC40 retreating 0.03% to 7,568.82 points.

Market analyst at Millennium Investment Banking, Ramiro Loureiro, states that “European markets are mostly on the rise, encouraged by the good macroeconomic winds coming from the USA. The revelation that the price deflator (the Fed’s preferred indicator for tracking inflation) slowed more than anticipated in November and that orders for durable goods grew more than anticipated in the same month, reinforced market expectations. that Central Banks may even start the interest rate reduction cycle in 2024″.

“In the business world, Adidas and Puma fell by more than 5%, after Nike reported revenues that fell short of expectations in the quarter and after cutting its revenue outlook for the fiscal year. Prosus fell by more than 13% following the news that China revealed a series of new measures to control spending and content in online gaming”, highlights the analyst.

In the oil market, the Texas WTI falls 0.46%, setting the price per barrel at 73.59 dollars and Brent loses 0.57% to 78.94 dollars. Natural gas falls 0.86% to $2,550.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro appreciates 0.06% against the dollar, standing at 1.1011 dollars.