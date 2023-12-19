PSI ends the day in ‘red’, pressured by Mota-Engil and EDP Renováveis

#PSI #ends #day #red #pressured #MotaEngil #EDP #Renováveis

The main Portuguese index follows the trend of the main European stock exchanges and ends the first session of the week recording losses.

The Lisbon stock exchange ended the session trading in negative territory, with a loss of 0.66% to 6,384.49 points.

Mota-Engil is the listed company that leads the losses, with a fall of 2.36% to 4.130 euros, followed by EDP Renováveis, which falls 2.13% to 17.67 euros. Greenvolt loses 1.95% to 7.545 euros, EDP drops 1.92% to 4.496 euros, Semapa drops 1.36% to 13.06 euros and Corticeira Amorim drops 0.87% to 9.15 euros.

Contrary to the cycle, Galp is the only listed company to record gains, with a rise of 1.32% to 13.46 euros.

The main European markets ended the day in negative territory, with the CAC40 falling 0.37% to 7,568.86 points and the IBEX35 falling 0.43% to 10,052.28 points.

Market analyst at Millennium Investment Banking, Ramiro Loureiro, states that “European stock markets closed mostly slightly lower, on the day that on Wall Street the Nasdaq 100 approaches its historic peak, which it had reached on November 22, 2021 The British Footsie was an exception.”

“The revelation that the business climate in Germany, measured by Ifo, deteriorated slightly in December, due to both the decline in the reading of the current situation and expectations, may have had some impact. The Energy sector was the most lively, supported by the rise in oil prices, with news of Yemeni attacks against ships in the Red Sea, which caused transport interruptions”, highlights the analyst.

In the oil market, the Texas WTI rises 2.65%, setting the price per barrel at 73.66 dollars and Brent gains 2.63% to 78.59 dollars. Natural gas increases 3.53% to $2.579.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro appreciates 0.23% against the dollar, standing at 1.0918 dollars.